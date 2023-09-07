IRONTON — A Hamlin, West Virginia, man was sentenced to five to seven-and-a-half years in prison after pleading guilty to felonious assault in Lawrence County Common Pleas Court.
Matthew A. Taylor, 38, was sentenced in the case by Judge Andy Ballard. Taylor, currently in prison in West Virginia, was given credit for nearly four years behind bars in the case.
In an unrelated case, Ralph Denver Viars, 37, of County Road 64, Willow Wood, pleaded not guilty to involuntary manslaughter, corrupting another with drugs and trafficking in a fentanyl-related compound.
Ballard released Viars on a $150,000 recognizance bond, ordered him to wear an ankle monitor and get treatment at a lockdown facility while the case is pending.
Viars was indicted earlier this year charging him with supplying drugs to a woman who subsequently died from an overdose.
In other cases:
Richard Thompson III, 21, of the 200 block of North 3rd Street, Ironton, pleaded guilty to two counts of unlawful sexual with a minor. He was indicted on a charge of rape, but pleaded guilty to the lesser charges. Family members had asked prosecutors not to pursue the case. As part of plea agreement, Thompson was placed on community control sanctions for four years and was named a Tier II sexual offender requiring him to register with the local sheriff’s office for the next 25 years.
Carissa Sammons, 34, admitted violating community control sanctions. The sanctions were continued, she was ordered to complete a four- to six-month program at the STAR Community Justice Center in Scioto County and to get treatment.
John D. Larson Jr., 43, of County Road 1, South Point, pleaded guilty to an amended charge of attempted breaking and entering. He initially was indicted on a charge of burglary. He was ordered to pay $300 in restitution and do 100 hours of community service.
Joshua M. Hay, 26, of Private Drive 8700, Proctorville, rejected a plea offer of three to four-and-a-half years in prison. The case is set for trial Sept. 29. If convicted, he could face a prison sentence of eight to 12 years.
Clinton D. Cremeans, 43, of Private Drive 856, South Point, pleaded guilty to receiving stolen property. He was placed on community control sanctions for a year and ordered to pay court costs.
Derik R. Blankenship, 34, of Township Road 1019, South Point, pleaded not guilty to aggravated possession of drugs and possession of drugs. He was released on a $10,000 recognizance bond and ordered to get assessed to determine if he needs treatment prior to trial.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.