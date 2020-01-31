HUNTINGTON — A Lincoln County man was sentenced to prison and ordered to undergo a substance abuse rehabilitation program after admitting last week to leading police in Huntington and Lawrence County, Ohio, on a two-state police chase in a stolen vehicle last year.
Matthew Allan Taylor, 34, who was jailed in the chase last September, pleaded guilty Jan. 21 in Cabell Circuit Court to one count of grand larceny, fleeing in a vehicle with reckless indifference and misdemeanor obstructing.
As part of the plea, the state agreed to recommend the defendant could serve the sentences at the same time and for the defendant to participate in the GOALS program, a rehabilitation program for offenders within the state’s correctional system. Defense attorney Kim Carico said the rest of the charges would be dismissed.
Cabell Circuit Judge Paul T. Farrell sentenced him to serve one to 10 years in prison for the grand larceny charge, one to five years for fleeing and six months on obstruction. He agreed to run the charges concurrently and recommend the defendant participate in the GOALS program.
According to a criminal complaint filed in Cabell County Magistrate Court, Taylor was arrested after officers spotted a Chevrolet pickup truck the evening of Sept. 24, 2019, that had been reported stolen earlier in the day.
Taylor said the truck was running without anyone in the vehicle and he had a hard time remembering the crimes because he was intoxicated at the time.
“I was walking down the road, and I saw a truck (sitting there) and I got in and took off,” he said.
Officers attempted to stop the truck, but Taylor allegedly began to flee and traveled into Lawrence County, Ohio, before coming back into Cabell County on the 6th Street Bridge in Huntington.
He allegedly made several erratic movements in an attempt to strike police cruisers during the chase. Several vehicles were struck during the incident.
Taylor would allegedly stop his vehicle in the middle of roadways, and when deputies attempted to approach the vehicle, he would point his finger at them, portraying a firearm. Cabell County dispatchers had advised officers earlier that the vehicle’s owner stated they had a firearm in the vehicle at the time it was stolen.
The complaint said spike strips were deployed and flattened the front driver’s side tire after Taylor re-entered Huntington. He continued to drive on 6th Street and made a right onto Adams Avenue, traveling in the wrong direction of traffic while attempting to strike several cars coming at him in the correct direction. He also continued to attempt to strike police cruisers, the complaint said, forcing officers to drive several cruisers off the roadway into yards.
In the 300 block of Adams Avenue, Taylor left the roadway, striking a sign and the front porch of a home. The vehicle came to a stop in the intersection of Adams Avenue and West 4th Street in Huntington. Taylor allegedly refused to leave the vehicle, despite commands to do so, and was forcibly removed and told to get on the ground and put his hands behind his back, but he continued to disobey police commands, the complaint said.
He eventually complied, but officers used a stun gun to “gain compliance” when he allegedly attempted to stand back up.
Taylor is housed at Western Regional Jail in Barboursville.