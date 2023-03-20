HARTS — The Harts PK-8 Middle School Band has some new instruments for students courtesy of Children’s Instrument Recycle Program (CHIRP). The school’s new music teacher, Josh DeHaven, worked with CHIRP to secure the donations.
“Mr. Dehaven has worked tirelessly to get our band back up and thriving,” said Kim Blair, principal at Harts PK-8. “For the first time in at least five years, we are going to competitions and events. He has a goal to get instruments in the hands of any student that wants to participate in band and this donation helps to allow this to happen. We feel blessed to have the donation and to have Mr. Dehaven as part of our Harts PK-8 family.”
CHIRP donated the following instruments:
Two flutes
Two clarinets
Two saxophones
One trumpet
One coronet
One trombone
CHIRP is committed to helping young musicians who cannot afford to purchase or rent an instrument of their own.
The program is a project of the family of Robert D. Hess, M.D., in partnership with the West Virginia Young Musicians Fund, Harrison County Young Musicians Fund and Bandland. It started as an idea to fulfill a need that has been identified in the music programs of Harrison County Schools.
Around West Virginia, there are hundreds of instruments going unused in homes everywhere. The folks from CHIRP want and need those instruments.
Donated instruments are refurbished by repair technicians at Bandland. They are evaluated, repaired, sanitized and put in good playing condition — ready to be placed in the hands of an eager student.
