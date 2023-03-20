The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Harts
Josh DeHaven, left, was recently presented with instruments for Harts Pk-8 Middle School Band.

 Amy Adkins | Lincoln Journal

HARTS — The Harts PK-8 Middle School Band has some new instruments for students courtesy of Children’s Instrument Recycle Program (CHIRP). The school’s new music teacher, Josh DeHaven, worked with CHIRP to secure the donations.

“Mr. Dehaven has worked tirelessly to get our band back up and thriving,” said Kim Blair, principal at Harts PK-8. “For the first time in at least five years, we are going to competitions and events. He has a goal to get instruments in the hands of any student that wants to participate in band and this donation helps to allow this to happen. We feel blessed to have the donation and to have Mr. Dehaven as part of our Harts PK-8 family.”

