CHARLESTON — A student-run restaurant in Lincoln County is dishing out experience for its staff.
The County Table is a Lincoln County High School simulated workplace that opened its doors earlier this year. It is a standalone restaurant located across from the high school, said Kayla Shaffer, a special education teacher at the high school.
Shaffer and several other staff members at the school are behind the project, including Casey Campbell, Meridith Ramey, Seth Neal and Brooke Neal.
The project started in 2018 as the Busy Bean, a coffee cart and bakery that operated out of Shaffer’s classroom. Two months later, it moved into an empty classroom and became the Growling Grill, which continued operating until the coronavirus pandemic hit.
“It was kind of always in the plan to do it on a much bigger scale and to give opportunities to the public as much as we can,” Shaffer said.
Lincoln County Schools purchased the building at 7786 Lynn Ave., in Hamlin. It was formerly home to Panther Pizzeria.
Lincoln County Board of Education President David Bell said the previous school board spent $500,000 on the building. While he doesn’t agree with spending that amount, he said he’s glad the building is giving students a chance to acquire work experience.
“I was pretty astonished that the previous board spent half a million dollars on that building. That to me is astounding, but I think the purpose of the building and that program is noble,” Bell said. “I think a lot of people have worked very hard to make it happen, and I am told it’s going well. I’m very pleased about that.”
The building also has been renovated, Shaffer said.
“There was a fire in 2018 or 2019 that damaged a portion of the building. Over the course of 18 months, we worked with the original owners to purchase the property,” Shaffer said. “We purchased the property, and then we completely renovated the building.”
The restaurant can seat about 60 people and has a full commercial kitchen. It even has the pizza ovens from the previous establishment, Shaffer said.
“We will be utilizing those in the future,” she said.
The restaurant staffs two shifts on Fridays, with about 25 students participating.
“That is going to increase as the year goes on,” Shaffer said. “We may add additional shifts and days that we work.”
For now, the restaurant is open from 10:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Fridays. The coffee shop is open from 1-3 p.m. on Mondays and Wednesdays, Shaffer said.
She said she enjoys seeing the students at the County Table receive hands-on work experience that will serve them after high school.
“The thing that we’ve seen the most success with is just them having hands-on experience,” she said, “and also giving them skills that will help them in the future.”
The County Table has a page on Facebook that Lincoln County residents can follow for updates. The restaurant’s menu lists a variety of sandwiches, burgers, hotdogs, and other items, including desserts. The broccoli and cheese soup is a popular item, as are the baked potatoes, Shaffer said.
The students have a lot of input regarding menu items, she said. They still have access to the classroom that served as the Growling Grill. It has become a test kitchen, where students concoct all sorts of new recipe ideas.
“Some of them just recently had some ideas about spice blends to use and things to add to the menu,” Shaffer said. “We try to allow them to test their ideas there before it comes here.”
The County Table also has a retail space in the back of the building where other students in Career and Technical Education programs at the high school can sell the products they make. The building and construction class, for example, has custom signs available, Shaffer said.
Collaboration has brought great success for the CTE programs at the school, she said. The County Table collaborates with several other programs, including the Future Farmers of America.
“We actually purchased their homemade apple butter from the Pumpkin Festival to make our fried pies,” Shaffer said.
Shaffer also is planning to collaborate with the driver’s education program at the school to provide deliveries.
Customers have been encouraging and patient, she said.
“This is not your traditional business. Sometimes, we’re a little slower at things. We might teach them a skill that they’re implementing for the first time here. It takes a little bit of patience from the community to understand this is a classroom and not a business,” Shaffer said.
But the community as a whole has been supportive of The County Table, she said.
“We have a lot of people coming in from the board of education and the central office, local banks, the courthouse, the DHHR,” Shaffer said. “People will stop by for lunch. They are just really excited about the opportunities for our students.”