HUNTINGTON — A Lincoln County man was arrested in Huntington on Tuesday evening after allegedly leading police in Huntington and Lawrence County, Ohio, on a two-state police chase in a stolen vehicle.
Matthew Allan Taylor, 34, was jailed at 1:30 a.m. Wednesday. The Cabell County Sheriff’s Department charged him with grand larceny, destruction of property, fleeing DUI, fleeing in a vehicle with reckless indifference to the safety of others, assault of officer without weapon and obstruction. Taylor is currently housed at Western Regional Jail in Barboursville on a $135,000 bond.
According to a criminal complaint filed in Cabell County Magistrate Court, officers spotted a Chevrolet pickup truck Tuesday evening that had been reported stolen earlier in the day. Officers attempted to stop the truck, but Taylor allegedly began to flee and traveled into Lawrence County, Ohio, before coming back into Cabell County on the 6th Street Bridge in Huntington.
He allegedly made several erratic movements in an attempt to strike police cruisers during the chase. Several vehicles were struck during the incident.
Taylor would allegedly stop his vehicle in the middle of roadways and when deputies attempted to approach the vehicle, he would point his finger at them portraying a firearm. Cabell County Dispatchers had advised officers earlier the vehicle’s owner stated they had a firearm in the vehicle at the time it was stolen.
The complaint said spike strips were deployed and flattened the front driver’s side tire after Taylor re-entered Huntington. He continued to drive on Sixth Street and made a right onto Adams Avenue, traveling the wrong direction of traffic while attempting to strike several cars coming at him in the correct direction. He also continued to attempt to strike police cruisers, the complaint said, forcing officers to several cruisers off the roadway into yards.
In the 300 block of Adams Avenue, Taylor left the roadway, striking a sign and the front porch of a home. The vehicle came to a stop in the intersection of Adams Avenue and West 4th Street in Huntington. Taylor allegedly refused to leave the vehicle, despite commands to do so and was forcibly removed and told to get on the ground and put his hands behind his back, but he continued to disobey police commands, the complaint said.
He eventually complied, but officers used a stun gun to “gain compliance” when he allegedly attempted to stand back up.
Additional charges from Lawrence County police are also a possibility.