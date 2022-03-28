CHARLESTON — The West Virginia Public Service Commission declared the Lincoln Public Service District as a “distressed” utility on March 17.
This comes after a year-long investigation into the district by their staff.
“In this proceeding, Staffs investigation revealed several deficiencies relating to regulatory requirements and operational and maintenance needs, customer service, staffing and management and fiscal operations at Lincoln PSD,” said the commission order. “Staff asserted that Lincoln PSD is a distressed utility pursuant to W.Va. Code 5 24-2H-3, but can continue operating without being acquired by another utility…According to the deficiencies identified by Staff, Lincoln PSD constitutes a distressed utility under subsections (1) and (2) of W.Va. Code 5 24-2H-3. The Commission will, therefore, find Lincoln PSD to be a distressed utility under the Act.”
The commission order also states that, despite the district agreeing to the terms from the final staff memo issued last summer, some legally required reports have yet to be submitted.
“The disregard of Commission Orders and failure to timely provide legally required reserve account information is concerning,” said the commission order issued Thursday. “Further troubling, is that Lincoln PSD recently reported a zero account balance for its “Capital Maintenance Reserve Fund” on its WIJDC application form dated July 28, 2021.”
The commission order notes the case will remain open to monitor and ensure progress is continuing to be made.
The district filed an updated corrective action plan in January, which the commission also accepted Thursday. The new plan, filed as a letter from Jonathan Carpenter of The Thrasher Group, addressed multiple recommendations from the final staff memo filed June 10. These recommendations included:
- The district should be required to prepare a detailed corrective action plan addressing all the deficiencies identified in the engineering report to be filed with the commission within 60 days.
- The district should be required to develop a detailed water loss control plan to be filed within six months.
- The district should not pursue any further line extension projects until improvements are made.
- The district should be required to repair the Alum Creek tank by July 12.
- The district should designate one qualified staff member to be responsible for all water quality and routine regulatory compliance matters.
- The district should abandon the current board-controlled management structure and instead have a strong general manager supported by supervisors.
- Going forward, the board should act in an oversight role as opposed to a day-to-day management role.
- The district board should conduct a review of workplace culture and employee practices and policies.
Carpenter said Thrasher anticipates making upgrades to the water treatment plant by June 2022. In relation to complaints about the workplace culture, the district was expected to implement a new code of conduct for employees beginning in January.
The commission will uphold the other recommendations made by staff in its first final memo filed June 10 that requires regular reports be filed by the district. These are filed with the commission and are scanned into the existing case.
The commission did, however, note that the corrective action plan was missing estimates and other information pertaining to needed projects for infrastructure improvement.
“We note, however, that cost estimates and proposed funding sources were not provided for certain corrective actions,” said the commission order. “Therefore, where cost estimates and proposed funding sources were not disclosed, Lincoln PSD will be required to provide such information to the Commission as it becomes available.”
More than 30 letters of protest were filed by customers during the investigation. John Rife, general manager for the district, wrote in a memo that some of the issues addressed in the multiple letters of protest from customers were due to a high service pump failure.
“The District had been attempting to secure a spare pump from supplier Precision Pump since March/April of 2021,” Rife wrote. “There were multiple attempts by the District to obtain the status of the pump repair/replacement. The supplier admitted that they ‘had dropped the ball.’ The pump failed on 10/1/21 and was placed back into production on 10/4/21. This was done by another contractor and they supplied the pump. Initially the contractor indicated that repairs would be done on 10/3/21 which would have avoided the extended outage that occurred.”
The investigation of the district began in March 2021 when former employees filed a staff petition to the commission after resigning “en masse.” The initial filing from March 12 stated staff indicated they experienced “ongoing issues” involving the ability to properly bill customers in a timely manner, as well as issues providing the “necessary maintenance needed to ensure ongoing operations of its facilities to provide its customers with adequate water services.”
The commission previously dismissed its investigation into whether the Lincoln Public Service District is a distressed or failing utility on Oct. 6, then reopened the case two days later.
One of the main focuses through the investigation was the aging water tank in Alum Creek. The tank is over 50 years old, and it is the main tank that serves the district.
Ryan Boustany, from the Thrasher Group, re-approached the Lincoln County Commission at the end of last year for a previously approved motion to utilize $250,000 of the county’s federal relief funds for the construction of a new tank. He said the other $750,000 estimated to be needed for the project was already promised from other sources.
Boustany said the new plan is to purchase a property adjacent to the existing tank to build a new one rather than demolishing and replacing the old one. The plan is to build a new 279,000-gallon-water storage tank. He said the old tank will be kept on site as a backup in case of an emergency.
The district serves a population of approximately 3,772 people.