The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

BLOX Back to school.jpg

HAMLIN, W.Va. — Several students and teachers from Harts Pk-8 spoke during the April 18 Lincoln County Board of Education meeting's public comment period about the recent removal of social workers throughout the county.

Under public comment, the Board’s policy is not to respond, so no direct comment was made at that time; however, board member Jody Pistore took to social media before the meeting and made a statement on Facebook.

Reach reporter Amy Adkins at aadkins@hdmediallc.com.

Tags

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you