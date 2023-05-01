HAMLIN, W.Va. — Parents, students and teachers spoke during a public comment period about the removal of social workers in the Lincoln County school system at the April 25 Board of Education meeting before a final decision was made regarding their terminations.
“Board members are not involved in this process at all about who will be RIF, transferred or terminated,” said board president David Bell. “We are not in on that planning by law. This grant was given four years ago and it has ended. It would cost $750,000 a year to continue. This board supports what you do but is looking at a financial responsibility that if we grant to pay out of our local coffers, it will have a profound effect on next year.
"We know the duties you do are needed, but kids aren’t entirely abandoned. We have the same things in place that we had before you were hired four years ago. Even more we have councilors in schools, health nurses and more psychologists employed in this county. Every teacher is trained, smaller class loads and more principals per schools. Kids will not be abandoned. Will we do as good a job without you? I don’t think so. We will miss you.”
