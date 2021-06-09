The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

20210506 courthouse 01.jpg
Evening sunlight glints off the golden dome of the Cabell County Courthouse on May 5, 2021, in downtown Huntington. Commissioners are set to discuss a resolution regarding litigation involving the Cabell County airport on Thursday.

 Sholten Singer | The Herald-Dispatch

HUNTINGTON — Litigation is on the agenda for the Cabell County Commission.

According to a copy of Thursday’s meeting agenda, commissioners will discuss a resolution regarding litigation involving the Cabell County airport.

At the last County Commission meeting, Cabell County Airport Authority President David Clark asked commissioners to extend the deadline on the proposed sale of the Robert Newlon Airport property near Lesage. The commission had previously offered to sell the property to the Airport Authority for $200,000.

Later that afternoon, the County Commission sent out a statement regarding a lease with the Airport Authority. The news release says the county purchased the land in the late 1970s for $200,000 and created the Airport Authority to “lease the land to a private, for-profit company to maintain a grass airfield for use by the public because the County cannot lease directly to a for-profit company.” The county’s statement says the authority has not functioned as intended.

Another agenda item for Thursday’s meeting is about a resolution for litigation against West Virginia Skydivers Inc. and Pier One Landing LLC.

Near the end of the meeting, the commission will go into executive session to discuss opioid litigation.

Commissioners will meet at 10 a.m. Thursday, June 10, at the Cabell County Courthouse in Huntington.

