HUNTINGTON — During the month of April, Little Caesars Pizza locations in West Virginia and some in Kentucky and Ohio will provide an “essentials kit” to police K-9 handlers.
“Having a collaboration with all the Little Caesars puts us all on the same page of having a common goal to make a difference in our communities together. To have a collaboration like that really means a lot, knowing that we’re having that kind of impact on our state as well as our local communities,” said VDM Management Group Marketing Director Sabrina Donahue-Moore.
The third annual Pizza Pizza Paws campaign will be the first to reach all 48 West Virginia locations, along with four in Kentucky and three in Ohio. Kentucky locations are in Grayson, Catlettsburg, Ashland and Flatwoods, and Ohio locations are in Ironton, Marietta and Belpre.
The 2022 goal is to raise $30,000 to provide about 170 essentials kits that include a tactical collar, high-grade leash, water bowl, Kong toy and water backpack. Donahue-Moore said the items were requested by the handlers.
VDM Management Group has posted campaign thermometers inside all locations to create awareness of the goal and to support local police K-9 divisions.
“These officers and their canine partners are putting their lives on the line every single day for our communities to help protect. If we can help arm them with tools and supplies that will help them protect our communities a little bit better or be more prepared, then we want to try to do that. Because ultimately, you know, we live here — these are our communities and our towns,” Donahue-Moore said.
K-9 divisions are sometimes funded by donations and personal contributions, mostly by the handlers themselves, according to Donahue-Moore. She said this is the primary reason for starting the Pizza Pizza Paws campaign.
“Once you start talking to these smaller communities in the rural areas of West Virginia — they don’t get any money. It is the handler that’s buying dog food and taking their dogs home with him every night. So that’s a 24-hour partner that they have there,” Donahue-Moore said.
In 2019, 26 Little Caesars locations raised funds to provide 85 police K-9 handlers with first-aid kits. The 2020 campaign was canceled because of COVID-19 concerns. In 2021, the campaign supplied Dogtra GPS tracking collars to over 100 handlers in 70 police departments.
Handlers who do not know if they qualify for the kit can visit a West Virginia Little Caesars location or the participating locations in Ohio and Kentucky. Donahue-Moore said every handler who is part of the West Virginia Police Canine Association will receive a kit.
Customers can donate at any participating Little Caesars location or Help For Animals in Barboursville. Supporters unable to visit a participating location can donate at www.VDMConnect.com/pizzapaws.