BARBOURSVILLE — Little Caesars restaurants throughout the Tri-State raised money to help purchase a GPS tracker for every K-9 unit in 70 police departments in West Virginia.
Sabrina Donahue-Moore, VDM Management Group marketing director, said the 2021 Little Caesars Pizza Pizza Paws campaign successfully reached and exceeded the fundraising goal for this year. She said the goal was to provide one DOGTRA GPS tracking collar to over 70 police K-9 departments throughout West Virginia and surrounding states.
“With great community support, the $20,000 goal was surpassed and the campaign brought in $30,000,” she said. “That allowed an additional 30 tracking collars to be purchased for the departments, bringing the total to 100.”
The tracking collars were presented to various law enforcement departments in the area at the new Little Caesars location near Barboursville.
DOGTRA offered a discount on the Pathfinder TRX GPS tracking collars and will be providing all the officers receiving a collar with a free Zoom training tutorial in June.
“We are very appreciative to our customers and community partners for helping make this years Pizza Pizza Paws campaign a great success. It’s an honor for us to help support the police K-9 Divisions. From tracking, drug searches and criminal apprehension the K-9 officers are a great value that makes our communities a safer place to live and work,” said Vicki Dunn-Marshall, franchisee and owner of VDM Management Group.
“We at Help For Animals Inc. have long prided ourselves in supporting our communities pet’s needs, by providing affordable spay/neutering and wellness services. A few years ago we reached out to our local K-9 units to offer wellness services at no cost to the department or the handlers. We know how important the K-9 Officers are to our community’s safety, and we wanted to relieve some of the stress and worry many Handlers face when health issues arise in their partners. We will continue to support our K-9 units in any way we can, moving forward. We are also more than willing to partner with others that recognize that our K-9 units need more support locally to ensure they have the funds and equipment they need to continue to protect our communities,” said Jerod Vannatter, president/clinic manager for Help for Animals.
This is the 2nd Pizza Paws Campaign. In 2019, 26 Little Caesars locations raised funds to provided 85 police K-9 handlers with first aid kits. The 2020 campaign was cancelled due to COVID concerns.
“After having to cancel last year’s campaign because of COVID, I’m extremely proud of our team members and our community for stepping up in such a great way. These trackers will help the K-9 handlers with training and live situations. The officers and their K-9 partners are essential in helping finding missing people and protecting our communities. It’s a great feeling knowing we helped provide a tool to accomplish that,” Donahue-Moore said.