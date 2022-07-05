K-9s with the Huntington Police Department, Barboursville Police Department and Cabell County Sheriff's office received essential kits Friday, July 1, from VDM Management Group at the Barboursville Little Caesars. The funds were raised by the Little Caesars Pizza Pizza Paws campaign.
BARBOURSVILLE — Every handler of the West Virginia Police Canine Association will receive an essential kit full of requested needs for a K-9, thanks to the success of the 2022 Little Caesars Pizza Pizza Paws campaign.
Huntington Police Department, Barboursville Police Department and Cabell County Sheriff’s office received their essential kits Friday morning from VDM Management Group. The kits include a tactical collar, high grade leash, Furminator, collapsible water bowl, Kong toy and a Camelbak water backpack.
“It’s an honor for us to help support the police K-9 Divisions,” Vicki Dunn-Marshall, franchisee and owner of VDM Management Group, said. “From tracking, drug searches and criminal apprehension, the K-9 officers are a great value that makes our communities a safer place to live and work.”
The campaign that collected donations in 48 West Virginia Little Caesars — as well as four locations in Kentucky and three in Ohio — successfully reached the $30,000 fundraising goal. Help for Animals Inc. held the fundraiser inside its locations as well.
The goal funded 160 essential kits for K-9 handlers. Six HPD handlers, one BPD handler and three Cabell County Sheriff handlers received essential kits Friday morning.
VDM Group Marketing director Sabrina Donahue-Moore said annual fundraisers are needed because handlers often pay out of their own pocket for the canine’s needs.
Some of the K-9 divisions are funded by donations, but the relationship is a 24-hour responsibility as the furry companions go home with handlers after shifts.
“It’s a great feeling knowing we provide tools to help them while they are serving our towns,” Donahue-Moore said.
In 2019, 26 Little Caesars locations raised funds to provide first aid kits to 85 police K-9 handlers. The 2020 campaign was cancelled due to COVID-19, but the campaign supplied more than 100 DOGTRA GPS tracking collars in 2021.
Kong donated toys for all the kits, and Tactipup, 215 Gear and Camelbak offered discounts on items included in the essentials kit.
