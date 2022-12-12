The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

LC Little League

Little League has returned to Lincoln County after nearly a decade absence. The league’s first season was this year, and organizers are hoping the program grows even larger next year.

 Submitted photo

HAMLIN, W.Va. — After nearly a decade absence, Little League baseball, softball and tee ball returned to Lincoln County this past spring.

The league received its charter just two weeks before the season started in April, said league president Joshua Bell.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.