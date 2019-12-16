BARBOURSVILLE — Thanks to one special pup, Little Victories Animal Rescue in Ona has a little more help to save more special animals.
Little Victories received a $5,000 Petco Foundation Holiday Wishes grant, thanks to a letter Leslie Papelier wrote about how her adopted dog, Bindy, helps her son Elliott overcome anxiety.
The Petco Foundation surprised Little Victories with the award Tuesday at the Barboursville Petco. Papelier also received a $100 shopping spree at Petco, as well as BOBS from Skechers shoes and pet accessories.
This year, the Petco Foundation, in partnership with Petco and BOBS from Skechers, announced 105 Holiday Wishes grant recipients from across the country for a total of $875,000 in grant awards to support the year-round lifesaving efforts of these animal welfare organizations.
In her letter, Papelier wrote about how at just 6 years old, her son Elliott was struggling with anxiety — experiencing stomach pains and having trouble sleeping and being by himself. Then they adopted Bindy from Little Victories, who provided companionship and security for Elliot.
“Bindy changed all of this when we found her,” Papelier said in a press release. “Now he has a best friend. She is wherever he is! If he needs to go to his room to get something, he doesn’t need Mommy anymore — Bindy goes with him. He doesn’t worry about falling asleep because Bindy is lying at his feet, keeping him safe.”
Little Victories can be awarded more funds with the community’s support. Now through Dec. 20, voting is open for the People’s Choice Award, which will give the top five organizations with the most votes the chance to receive additional grant funding from $5,000 to $25,000. Results of the “People’s Choice Award” will be revealed before Christmas.
Vote at petcofoundation.org/holidaywishes.