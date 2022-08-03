The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

LIV Golf CEO Greg Norman watches the play during the pro-am round of the Bedminster Invitational LIV Golf tournament in Bedminster, N.J., on July 28.

 The Associated Press

WHITE SULPHUR SPRINGS, W.Va. — Greg Norman, chief executive of the LIV Golf International series, was on the grounds of The Greenbrier resort Tuesday evening and Wednesday morning eying the property for a potential event in 2023.

HD Media first reported Norman's presence early Wednesday morning. Shortly thereafter, The Greenbrier released an official statement confirming that Norman was on the grounds and that the Old White course is in consideration for a LIV event.

