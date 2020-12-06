Colavita Christmas Tree Farm never before had someone show up in early November looking to buy a tree for the holidays — until 2020, that is.
“I said, ‘Thanks for the compliment, but that’s not going to last until Christmas,’ “ said Bob Colavita, 76, who has owned the business outside Philadelphia for 24 years. The customer ended up buying a 6-foot Fraser fir anyway. “She said, ‘I just want something happy in the house.’ “
Christmas trees — along with wreaths, lights and other decor — are in high demand this year as many Americans embrace holiday festivity in the face of rising coronavirus cases and bleak predictions for the winter months.
Nichole Green-Jenkins, executive director of the Capitol Market in Charleston, said the market serves thousands of customers looking for a live Christmas tree each year, but she could not have imagined how many people would show up this holiday season.
“In a normal year, you may receive some calls the week of Thanksgiving, maybe the week before, but we were actually getting calls from people looking for fresh trees the week after Halloween, which is unheard of,” Green-Jenkins said. “So we anticipated people were going to be very anxious but never dreamt that it would be this successful. (The farmers) have done two times their average sales compared to this time last year.”
Green-Jenkins said she thinks the increased demand for a live Christmas tree could be related to people wanting to have a safe experience during the holiday season without additional risk of contracting COVID-19, but she also mentioned people may be trying to help those most affected by the pandemic.
“I think people are turning more towards nostalgia and they are looking for ways to shop safely, and an outdoor setting is one of the best ways you can do that,” she said. “And there is a big push to shop local. We know that small businesses and farmers were some of the most impacted by the pandemic, so there’s been a lot of messaging put out by organizations like us to support and shop locally.”
Nationally, two consumer trends also are buoying demand, according to Bloomberg. U.S. households are sitting on about $1.2 trillion more in savings than usual, and when they’re spending, they’re specifically targeting items to spruce up their homes. The majority of U.S. consumers say they’re more interested in holiday decorations and seasonal items than usual this year because of the pandemic, according to a survey by the National Retail Federation.
Americans bought 26.2 million live trees last year to the tune of about $2 billion, according to the National Christmas Tree Association, a Littleton, Colorado-based trade group whose affiliates produce about three-quarters of the U.S. supply. While the figure was down slightly from 2018 amid growing demand for artificial trees, last year was the “first year in a long time that growers made a reasonable profit,” according to a report from the association.
Keith “Lee” Dickess, owner of Dickess Christmas Tree Farms in Kitts Hill, Ohio, said he was not as surprised by the increased interest in live Christmas trees this year, but he is happy for all of the support.
Dickess Christmas Tree Farms begins selling trees the first weekend of November, but Dickess said he had also received calls about opening day earlier than usual, getting some in late September. He said he thought people took interest in getting a live tree because it is an activity that does not require a mask.
“We’re 131 acres here, so for those who social distancing has been a really big thing of value for their families, it’s good,” he said. “They can come here, and once they’re out of the gift shop, they don’t have to have a mask on. So that’s really good for a lot of families where they are basically wearing a mask all the time unless they are in their house.”
Dickess said while the farm has been providing trees for families for decades, he has noticed an increase in younger buyers, 18- to 25-year-olds, looking for their own Christmas tree. He said it may simply be because they are looking for good memories during a possibly gloomy time.
David Engle, who runs Christmas-tree farm Arbutus Glen in Gambier, Ohio, also noticed a majority of his customers were millennials with small children. A handful of the customers he spoke to were converts from artificial trees who wanted to switch things up this year as a way to do something special.
Beyond the decorative aspect, Engle said, he believes the experience of buying a real tree — stomping through the mud, smelling the pine needles — offers something many people are craving after months spent mostly in front a computer. At his farm, there’s also an antique tractor customers can ride.
“The young millennial generation wants to go natural,” Engle said. “I think they’re looking for that outdoor experience.”
April Ward, 38, a teacher in Windsor, North Carolina, just bought her first Christmas tree in four years. The 3-footer, which she picked up for $30, is a way to make the home she shares with her college-aged daughter more festive at the end of a tough year.
“We’ve been spending so much time in the house,” said Ward, who had COVID-19 earlier this year. “We’ve been spending so much time in this state of fear that I wanted to really try to bring the magic of Christmas into my home.”
At Capitol Market, Green-Jenkins said when buying a live Christmas tree, people are getting more than just the tree.
“It’s more than just going to a big store and picking up what you need for the holiday — it’s a whole memory created from that moment,” she said.
Both Capitol Market and Dickess Christmas Tree Farms are still selling trees for the holiday season. Green-Jenkins said they have sold more than 1,000 trees but still have plenty more for anyone interested. Dickess said his farm is running low on 12-foot-tall and 14-foot-tall trees, but still has a wide variety of 5- to 9-foot-tall trees.