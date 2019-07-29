HUNTINGTON — For the river towns in America's heartland that came of age in the 19th Century, the steamboats that dominated the inland river systems at the time hold a particular place in their collective histories.
Huntington, founded in 1871 at the height of the steamboat era, derives its "Jewel City" moniker from a nickname riverboat pilots christened it at the height of the age.
Before rail lines branched into deeper hollows, the river was the only reliable means to ship freight and humans into Appalachia. Many with long-established roots in the Tri-State can still trace back to an ancestor or several who first arrived in the area on a riverboat.
In a macro sense, that's in large part what makes a day-trip on the Belle of Cincinnati so appealing - a delightfully slow, analog throwback to a time when rivers were for more than just looks and recreation to the average human.
But in a more basic sense, who wouldn't enjoy a sunny Sunday afternoon on the river?
"It's a great river experience, and it's the way people had to travel all the time," port captain Kerry Snowden put it as the Belle of Cincinnati loaded up for its first of three tours Sunday in Huntington - stopping in town as part of its annual summer tour up the Ohio River.
The flagship of Newport, Kentucky-based BB Riverboats, the Belle has arrived from stops in Portsmouth and Ashland before moving on to Point Pleasant, Gallipolis and finally Maysville, Kentucky, on its annual eight-to-nine-night summer tour. The modern torchbearer of a forgone Ohio River staple, BB Riverboats has toured its vessels up and downstream each summer for 15 years.
Snowden himself has become part of that living legacy, having spent 46 years navigating the river.
"Even when I started out, there was a lot of pilots that I knew that have long since passed away, but I'm at the point now where I'm where they were," Snowden said. "I don't know if they'll talk about me like they did them, because it's a different era now. But that's fine."
The Belle of Cincinnati is designed with the lavish Victorian decor of the period on three climate-controlled decks with seating for up to 700 people. But the boat isn't a total throwback, and it is stocked modern amenities including full bars, buffet restaurant seating and elevator access, which gives passengers a chance to stroll on the top open-air deck.
Three roughly two-hour tours up and down the river were offered Sunday: a brunch tour at midday, a sightseeing tour in the afternoon and a dinner cruise in the evening.
A full schedule of tours can be found online at bbriverboats.com.
