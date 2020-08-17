HUNTINGTON — A Lincoln County woman was stopped by Transportation Security Administration officers at Huntington Tri-State Airport on Saturday when they detected a .22-caliber handgun in her carry-on bag.
The gun was loaded with four bullets, TSA officials said.
Local police at the airport responded to the checkpoint and confiscated the gun. The woman, a resident of Branchland, West Virginia, was detained for questioning prior to citing her on weapons charges.
This is the second handgun caught at the airport checkpoint this year.
In July, a Jackson County woman was stopped by airport authorities, and a 9 mm handgun was found in her carry-on bag. The firearm was not loaded.
The Cottageville, West Virginia, woman was detained, and the gun was confiscated. She was also cited on a weapons charge.
In 2019, nine handguns were detected by TSA agents at the airport. While that may appear to be insignificant, it represented a 350% increase from 2018 and equals the total of guns stopped at the airport over the past four years combined. Three were detected in 2016, two in 2017 and two in 2019.
Nationwide last year, 4,432 firearms were discovered in carry-on bags at checkpoints across the country, averaging about 12.1 firearms per day, approximately a 5% increase nationally in firearm discoveries from the total of 4,239 detected in 2018, according to TSA data. Approximately 87% of firearms detected at checkpoints last year were loaded, the data showed.
The following information was provided by reports from the Huntington Police Department:
The Huntington Police Department listed 13 new incident reports in the 24-hour period ending at 3 p.m. Monday, according to a printout released by the department. However, the individual police reports were not made available, so these are the only known details:
Fleeing from officer, no vehicle, fugitive from justice, 2:34 a.m. Monday, 1300 block of Charleston Avenue.
Destruction of property, 1:10 a.m. Monday, 1800 block of 7th Avenue.
Petit larceny, burglary, entry of dwelling or outhouse, 6 p.m. Sunday, 2700 block of Latulle Avenue.
Grand larceny, 6 p.m. Sunday, 400 block of 5th Avenue.
Petit larceny, noon Friday, 300 block of West 13th Street.
Assault, 3 p.m. Sunday, 1500 block of 6th Avenue.
Breaking and entering auto, 5 p.m. Saturday, 1600 block of 6th Avenue.
Battery, 1:10 p.m. Sunday, 2100 block of 8th Avenue.
Shoplifting, 10:30 a.m. Sunday, 500 block of 4th Avenue.
Breaking and entering auto, 8 p.m. Saturday, 600 block of 2nd Street.
Open container, 9:54 p.m. Tuesday, 10th Street.
Destruction of property, 4:30 a.m. Sunday, 200 block of 4th Avenue.
Manner of angle and parallel parking, 11:40 p.m. Sunday, 3rd Avenue and 11th Street.
The following information was provided by booking records kept at Western Regional Jail:
Eric Dale Adkins, 36, was jailed at 11:45 a.m. Monday. Authorities in Lincoln County charged him with probation violation by a convicted felon. Bond was not set.
Timothy Scott Johnston, 39, was jailed at 12:45 a.m. Monday. Authorities in Putnam County charged him with DUI, fleeing DUI, fleeing with reckless indifference, reckless driving, passing in a no-passing zone, improper registration and no insurance. Bond was not set.
Justin Michael Miller, 29, was jailed at 4:40 a.m. Monday. Authorities in Cabell County charged him with fugitive from justice and fleeing. Bond was not set.