HUNTINGTON — The importance of mental health has been brought to the forefront throughout the pandemic, but just as important is keeping licensed professionals in the area to provide service for those needing help.
“Mental health and substance abuse disorder services are crucial to saving lives and strengthening communities in West Virginia,” said Carolyn Canini, director of Behavioral Health Programs at the West Virginia Higher Education Policy Commission.
That was the inspiration for creating the Mental Health Loan Repayment Program, which was passed and put into motion by the West Virginia Legislature in 2019.
“(We are) focused on doing our part to help address the critical workforce need for the professionals to provide those services, and this program is just one of the ways that we are working toward that,” Canini said.
The Mental Health Loan Repayment Program provides loan repayment for graduates of accredited programs who are working in qualified sites in exchange for a one-year service commitment for licensed and certified social workers, counselors, marriage and family therapists, psychiatric mental health nurse practitioners and master’s and doctorate level clinical psychologists.
“All of those disciplines are eligible to apply for a $10,000 award in exchange for one year of full-time service commitment in West Virginia. Once awarded, they can reapply for two additional years, so one person could be awarded as much as $30,000 in loan repayment from this program,” Canini said.
Nate Hensley was one of the award recipients in the first cycle of the program in 2021.
He was already working in a certified and eligible position, so he said it was a logical decision to submit an application and earn relief while working at one of Marshall University’s mental health programs.
“It’s definitely helping out, because it is going to offset a good amount of the student loans I had taken out for grad school, but I’m not adding anything else to my plate,” Hensley said. “I can still do the job I enjoy doing, and the benefit is staying in the state and getting an incentive to do what I do daily and help knock some of those loans out.”
Hensley said in addition to the loan relief, the program offers networking with other applicants and other training resources to further their knowledge in the field, an added perk to an already beneficial program.
To be eligible, applicants must be licensed, have in excess of $10,000 in loans or debt from their education, be working in an eligible site and be graduates of an accredited program. Canini said though this is just the second year of the program, it has been a competitive application process.
“We typically have more applicants than we have spots, so it is a competitive process. Awards are made by the Higher Education Policy Commissions division of Health Sciences and recommendations by an advisory panel,” she said.
“We’ve seen an increase in interest, and we have still over two months to receive new applications. I anticipate it will be a pretty competitive year for the award.”
The application period for the next funding cycle is open and will remain so until April 15 for new applicants, but closes March 15 for those reapplying after receiving an award last year.