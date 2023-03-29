BARBOURSVILLE — Now back for its sixth year, the West Virginia Gold Rush has some of the state’s lakes and streams stocked with bright yellow golden rainbow trout.
Each spring, the West Virginia Division of Natural Resources releases special trout across the state and attaches prizes for catching the right one. This year’s event runs from March 28 to April 8.
This year, 50,000 golden rainbow trout have been released, with 100 having a unique numbered tag. Those who catch one of the 100 can potentially win a lifetime fishing license, a one-night cabin stay at a state park or forest, a $25 gift card to state parks or exclusive Gold Rush-themed merchandise.
Thomas Bowen and Tyler Schelling of Barboursville said they have been fishing during Gold Rush since its inception. Although they didn’t catch any at Lake William on Wednesday, the two have caught more than 40 of the yellow fish over the years.
“It’s more exciting catching it just for the color. Kids love it,” Schelling said.
The trout has bright yellow and gold scales with a vivid pink stripe down the middle. The color makes it a favorite catch among anglers who travel to West Virginia from across the country.
Ty Baker, originally from Parkersburg and a senior at Marshall University, spent the afternoon at the park with his dog Rose but said the special trout had been hiding among the rocks near the edges of the creek.
Baker has caught a few over the years but caught only regular rainbow trout on Wednesday.
“The golden are harder to get a bite from; they don’t like the bait as much,” Baker said.
