The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

20221127_hd_walkathon
Buy Now

Shelter employee Rainel Lansang walks with Stink outside of the building as the Huntington Cabell Wayne Animal Shelter conducts the Thanksgiving Walkathon on Nov. 26, 2022, in Huntington.

 Ryan Fischer | The Herald-Dispatch

HUNTINGTON — The Huntington Cabell Wayne Animal Control Shelter has received a $60,000 grant from national nonprofit Petco Love in support of its work for animals in Huntington and Cabell and Wayne counties.

“Petco Love’s grant investment supports our lifesaving work, allowing us to provide an increased level of care for our shelter animals,” said Courtney Proctor Cross, executive director of the shelter, in a press release Wednesday. “This grant money allowed us to hire staff to provide additional care for all the animals while they call the shelter home. Petco Love’s support ensures that our animals receive excellent care from the moment they enter our shelter until they are adopted or accepted by one of our rescue partners.”

Tags

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.