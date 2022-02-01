HUNTINGTON — Asian communities in the Huntington and Barboursville areas celebrated the Lunar New Year this week, sharing their cultural traditions.
The Lunar New Year is the beginning of a lunisolar calendar year, Feb. 1, and is celebrated in East and Southeast Asian countries. The celebration includes several days of passing out red envelopes with money, eating food and candies, wearing traditional costumes, dancing, and playing games for good luck.
Each lunar year has a corresponding animal from the Chinese zodiac and this year is the tiger.
Since Danny and Ann Nguyen opened Pro Nails and Spa in Barboursville eight years ago, they have continued to celebrate the new year with their employees, family and what they consider their most loyal customers who bring in “good vibes.” The Vietnamese couple tries to implement Chinese dragon dancers, but were not able to find dancers for 2021 or 2022.
“The old-fashioned way is to wish luck to the elderly first in the morning, and then they give you money, you eat, and then you play cards,” Danny Nguyen said. “You would celebrate for three days and don’t work — sometimes seven to 10 days — and you just enjoy yourself. But we can’t afford that here, so we celebrate as much as we can on the new year.”
Ann Nguyen gathers the measurements of her employees and the invited customers to order the traditional red and yellow costumes covered in Ochna integerrima (Mai Vàng) flowers.
Pro Nails and Spa was decorated with traditional Asian designs Tuesday morning, and many Asian candies, fruits, banh chung rice cakes, pastries and kombucha were spread across a table, which also held several Ochna integerrima (Mai Vàng) trees and a money tree to spread good luck among the employees and customers.
Employees passed out red envelopes filled with money to each other and customers — the envelopes included a $20 bill and a $2 bill to bring good luck to 2022. An employee also passed out lottery tickets.
Ann Nguyen said she has continued to celebrate the Lunar New Year no matter where she resides. Ann was born in Vietnam, but grew up in Australia. When she met Danny via the internet, she moved to Dallas, Texas, with him and then they moved to Huntington.
“Being able to spread happiness with the people who care about us, our business, and giving good luck has been amazing,” she said.
Communities within Marshall University also celebrated the Lunar New Year to continue annual traditions with international students.
Jim Clagg, coordinator of International Affairs, passed out red envelopes, Chinese candies and tokens Monday. The event started at 8 a.m. in the new International Center as Clagg provided a virtual showing of CCTV’s Spring Festival Gala/Chunwan to count down at midnight in China, or 11 a.m. Eastern Standard Time.
“Being in a new space all by yourself, not knowing anyone and no one looks like you, can be very alienating,” Clagg said. “I love when our students can experience traditional activities, especially when they can’t do it at home.”
The Chinese candy included Chan Pui Mui, a dried plum fruit candy, and a vanilla taffy candy, White Rabbit.
Tram Ho, a Vietnamese student, and Yitan Ke, a Chinese student, said they have both not been home to celebrate the new year since 2018.
“I enjoy the new year just like Chinese people,” Ho said. “During the new year, my classmates and I have school and we are not able to see our family, but I get to celebrate with my classmates. Today’s celebration made me feel like I am kinda at home.”
Clagg said last Lunar New Year’s event was virtual and that he hopes to continue to celebrate the new year with all students at Marshall.
“We try to find holidays where we can let our international students be more comfortable and feel at home, while also teaching new things to our domestic students,” Clagg said.
He said the Huntington community and university teaches diversity to not only Marshall students but also the staff.
“I went to Cabell Midland in high school and there was one African American student. That was our entire diversity when I went there, so when I came to Marshall it was incredibly different,” Clagg said. “I didn’t know how to think about things, how to process or understand. I worked through Marshall and luckily, they taught me. It wasn’t a skill that I learned in public school.”
Clagg started his undergraduate program at Marshall in 2002 and stayed for his master’s while being a resident adviser. He came back in 2013 to work for housing and transitioned to international student support in 2016.
A Marshall student organization, Bridges ministry, will also celebrate the Chinese New Year by hosting a dinner Thursday at the international house at 2615 3rd Ave. in Huntington. The traditional Chinese dinner will start at 6:30 p.m. and will be cooked by Starliner Canterbury, a staff member of the ministry. Faith discussion will be offered after dinner.