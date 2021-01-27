The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Cody Mills, author of "The Purpose Beneath," will sign copies of the recently published novel from 11 a.m. to noon Saturday.

WAYNE — A new local author will sign books at a local sweet and ice cream shop Jan. 30.

Cody Mills, author of “The Purpose Beneath,” will sign copies of the recently published novel at Sweet Street, 4541 5th Street Road in the FoodFair plaza, from 11 a.m. to noon Saturday.

Mills, a resident of Wayne County, based the fictional religious novel around the events that took place in the former Wayne County community of Stiltner in East Lynn in the 1960s.

Those interested in purchasing the book may do so at the signing, Wayne Public Library, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.

