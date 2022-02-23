David Harris discusses a few of the stops on Marshall University’s Center for African American Students’ Immersion Excursion Trolley Tour with guests before they start on Wednesday, Feb. 23, 2022, in Huntington.
David Harris discusses a few of the stops on Marshall University’s Center for African American Students’ Immersion Excursion Trolley Tour with guests before they start on Wednesday, Feb. 23, 2022, in Huntington.
HUNTINGTON — Locals took a drive through history Wednesday, highlighting prominent figures, places and events in Black history.
“Black Huntington history is American history, just as simple as that,” said Marshall University’s Visiting Diversity Scholar Cicero Fain III.
“This is emblematic of what America is all about: People starting anew, building homesteads, building a sense of community, contributing to the fabric of a society and leaving a legacy that is of goodness, prosperity and effort and responsibility.”
Marshall University’s Center for African American Students hosted a guided tour of Huntington focused on Black history, some of which tour guides Fain and local historian David Harris lived through.
The trolley tour went along 7th and 8th avenues to Hal Greer Boulevard, past cemeteries and more while Huntington natives Fain and Harris educated participants on stores no longer in business, restaurants Black people were allowed to dine in and prominent Black figures in the city of Huntington.
Tourists got a glimpse of history visiting the home of activist Memphis Tennessee Garrison, Frederick Douglass High School, the West Virginia Colored Children’s Home and more.
The trolley also drove by Bethel Cemetery, a small cemetery along Bethel Road that Harris said will hopefully be cleaned up and maintained by local organizations.
Harris said the excursions went well and he was happy students, faculty and community members joined to learn about local history. Though the tours were not able to stop at every location for in-depth discussions, Harris said he hopes they inspired people to revisit and learn more.
“I just hope it stimulates people who were on my tour to go on their own tour and do some research and study,” he said. “Because these students are our brightest and our best, and if they don’t learn about Huntington’s history while they’re here, they’ll never know.”
Shaunte Polk, director of Intercultural and International Affairs at Marshall University, said she hopes people who took the tour leave knowing Huntington has more Black history than people may think.
“Something I never knew when we first started this was all the different and unique historical markings of Black history that Huntington has,” she said. “You really just don’t think of it as being a place that has that many, but it really, truly is.”
Sarah Ingram is a reporter for HD Media, covering Wayne County. Follow her on Twitter @IngramWCn.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.