HUNTINGTON — Local scouting units will not be affected after the Boy Scouts of America filed for bankruptcy protection Tuesday amid scores of pending sex-abuse lawsuits, said Jeffrey L. Purdy, Scout executive of the Buckskin Council.
The Buckskin Council, which represents 44 counties in West Virginia, Kentucky and Ohio, is financially and legally separate from the national organization, Purdy said in a letter published to the council’s website.
“This means that unit meetings and activities, district and council events, other Scouting adventures and countless service projects will take place as usual,” he said. “In short, we expect no changes to the local Scouting experience in our communities.”
Purdy also said local Cub Scouts and BSA troops are safe, referencing policies and programs the organization has adopted since the late 1980s designed to safeguard children from abuse.
“Over many years, we’ve developed some of the strongest expert-informed youth protection policies found in any youth-serving organization,” he said. “I can also assure you that our volunteers and employees take youth protection extremely seriously and do their part to help keep kids safe.”
He added that any donations made to the Buckskin Council and other local scouting organizations could only be used for the intended purpose of funding day-to-day expenses.
The Boy Scouts of America filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in a Delaware federal court Tuesday in hopes of working out a compensation plan for victims of sexual abuse. Lawyers are seeking settlements for thousands of young men who say they were abused as Scouts decades ago by scoutmasters and other leaders.
Many of those allegations were made public after a 2012 court order required the Boy Scouts of America to release 20,000 pages of documentation from its highly confidential “ineligible volunteer” files. Nicknamed the “perversion files,” the documents detail allegations against 7,800 suspected pedophiles within the organization from 1965 to 1985.
The report contains incidents in which the Boy Scouts of America allowed scoutmasters and leaders accused of sexual abuse to resign or relocate rather than report those accusations to police.
The Buckskin Council oversees the Adena District, which represents scouting units in Cabell, Wayne and Lincoln counties in West Virginia. It also represents units in Lawrence County, Ohio, and Boyd and Carter counties in Kentucky.
Stephen Stacks, Adena District chairman, referred questions to Billy Bryant, field director for the Buckskin Council. Bryant did not return a phone message Tuesday.