HUNTINGTON — The economic impact of the new coronavirus has spread to locally owned small businesses in Huntington, where owners and staff are already beginning to feel the effects of the disease as the number of cases across the country continues to rise.
“It happened really fast,” Susan Ballard, owner of The Bodega Market and Cafe, said. “I’ve talked to other restaurant and business owners — we’re all friendly here — and we’ve just watched business fall. It’s gotten progressively worse.”
Ballard said although there were no confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state as of Saturday afternoon, the restaurant’s business plummeted by about two-thirds on Friday and into Saturday morning, where the Bodega’s breakfast menu typically fills the walls of the store to the brim — and she’s not alone.
“This week started regularly, a little bit of skepticism, but midway through the week is when we noticed a light slowdown,” Ariel Barcenas, co-owner of Nomada Bakery in Heritage Station, said. “Saturdays tend to be a really busy day — we get business super early — but it has not been that way. I think this is our slowest Saturday ever since we opened six months ago.”
Public health officials have encouraged communities to begin practicing social distancing in order to stop the spread of the virus, and West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice has ordered the closure of all schools in the state until at least March 27.
And while grocery and convenience stores saw an influx in business as many people planned to begin isolation, it’s put a strain on local businesses, especially restaurants, Ballard said.
Although Ballard said her staff has always practiced extreme cleanliness, she’s made necessary changes inside the cafe to make patrons feel more comfortable.
“I’ve had hand sanitizer out for a while so our customers can use it. All restaurants use sanitizing solution. I think people forget how stringently we’re inspected by the health department already, but a lot of the extra steps that I’ve taken, I hope they make people feel better,” she said. “We’ve always wiped down our tables after every customer with sanitizing solution, but now we’re fully disinfecting them. I wanted customers to see that and make them more comfortable.”
Ballard said she hopes emphasizing best practices that are already in place will also help visitors feel safe.
“We have always hand-washed our glasses — dish machines don’t always get everything, so we hand-wash all of our glassware with extra focus on the rim. All of our silverware soaks in sanitizer well before it’s washed, then washed and sanitized again,” Ballard said.
At Nomada, Barcenas said staff has also started taking extra precautions to cut back on contact between customers.
“Our (point of sale) system is very interactive. People used to touch the screen and pick their tip, so we’re preventing that,” Barcenas said. “There’s less contact. We used to have a self-service creamer, coffee station, and we are not doing that anymore to avoid that contact.”
Barcenas said the store has also begun using bleach-water solution to sterilize surfaces and making staff more aware of the places their hands touch.
And while both Barcenas and Ballard agreed that practicing social distancing is an important step in slowing the spread of coronavirus, they said there are other ways to support local restaurants without stepping foot inside one or even leaving the comfort of your home.
“We have our own app and carryout and delivery system,” Ballard said. “We’ve been delivering for four years, and we typically deliver until 2 o’clock. If you want to eat, almost everyone is offering takeout, and you can take advantage of places that have their own delivery service.”
Barcenas said anyone avoiding contact can call ahead and place an order over the phone, and Nomada staff will work to find a method of delivery that fits the customer’s needs.
Shawn Schulenberg, co-owner of Nomada, said they recently had a customer who wasn’t feeling well place an order over the phone, and staff made sure no face-to-face contact was made.
“They paid by card over the phone, I went outside and set the order on one of our tables outside, and she picked it up,” Schulenberg said. “She didn’t even come inside.”
And while Schulenberg said the amount of public support for Nomada and other local spots has been amazing, business owners are concerned that it may not be enough to keep them afloat.
“I’ve been here for six years and I’ve had scary times. When the Morris Building caught fire, it depleted foot traffic. When the drug epidemic kept getting worse and people were afraid to go downtown, all the drama that goes on, I’ve had many sleepless nights, but I’ve never been so genuinely afraid like I am now,” Ballard said. “Because there’s just no guidance on how long this is going to go on.”
Ballard’s business relies heavily on catering events, all of which have been wiped out in the course of a few days.
“I do a lot of business catering. We feed offices for their meetings, the banks, their big customers, pharmaceutical reps, taking food into doctors’ offices — all of that has been canceled,” she said. “I have watched my entire catering book be completely wiped out. I have absolutely nothing.”
Those other businesses aren’t to blame for the loss of revenue, Ballard said, because the uncertainty is scary, and no one truly knows when it’s going to be safe to have a large gathering again.
“No other business knows any more than I do,” she said. “They’re canceling things, and it all runs down and hits you.”
The Bodega’s biggest day of the year, St. Patrick’s Day, is coming up this week. Ballard said she’s been planning the menu for months, and having ordered special items, it’s too late to cancel, although she said she knows attendance will be low.
“This year, for St. Patrick’s Day, we’re going to offer delivery to homes and businesses all day. We typically only deliver until 2 (p.m.), but we’re hoping people will want to be festive even if they want to do social isolation,” she said.
Ballard said although the local economy hasn’t experienced a significant shift yet, she said the Bodega and other restaurants that operate on a small margin won’t have the ability to sustain themselves.
“If this stretches on for months, I can guarantee that I won’t be in business anymore,” Ballard said. “Whether people are coming in or not, if I’m open, I’m still turning on all my equipment, I still have my electric bill, worker’s comp insurance — I still have all the same bills to pay whether I have the customers or not.”
Still, Barcenas said he’s hopeful that the local pride ingrained in the Huntington community can help businesses survive the economic impact of COVID-19.
“It’s very nice to see, amid the concerns, seeing the avalanche of posts on social media from members of the community emphasizing the support. It lowers the level of stress of thinking that everyone is going to hide in their house, which is understandable, but it creates a lot of consequences,” Barcenas said. “The uncertainty is stressful.”
Local businesses are also encouraging patrons who have the financial means to support them to purchase gift cards to save for later if they’re uncomfortable eating out.
“Everyone wants to do the right thing. I think we need to give our neighborhood community a little more credit than we are. Talking with customers, no one wants to spread this,” Ballard said. “What I don’t want to see is to come out of this fog and find out that the only thing left here is (chain restaurants).”