HUNTINGTON — Once again, J.P. Keshavarzian is doing a turkey giveaway ahead of Thanksgiving.
This year’s event will take place at noon Tuesday, Nov. 22, in the parking lot of Rio Grande on 5th Avenue in Huntington.
“Last year I gave away 600 turkeys, and this year I will be giving away 850 turkeys and hams,” Keshavarzian said. “This has now become an annual event.”
Keshavarzian, 41, is the owner of 1st Executive Construction in Hurricane, West Virginia. The Huntington High and Marshall University grad says he wants to help families in the community where he grew up.
Turkeys ranging from 16 to 22 pounds and 12-pound boneless hams will be handed out on a first-come, first-served basis.
Last year, the Huntington Police Department helped with traffic during the giveaway and some of the construction company team members also volunteered to help.
Keshavarzian said he only asks one thing of those taking a turkey or ham.
