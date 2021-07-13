The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

HUNTINGTON — While the community, country and world continue to fight and rebound from the coronavirus pandemic, a local church hopes to help with emotional and spiritual healing over physical healing.

Enslow Park Presbyterian Church held a COVID-19 memorial service Sunday evening, with the goal of bringing closure to the suffering many have experienced as a result of the pandemic. Members of the church hoped to assist in the healing process while also understanding that getting closure over the loss of a loved on can be a lengthy, difficult process.

“Some have lost loved ones and friends, some have ongoing health issues, front-liners are burnt-out, and kids are behind in school,” Pastor John Yeager said. “It is so important to recognize the reality of what we have suffered this past year and a half. It’s impossible to truly get our heads around the loss of over 600,000 Americans, yet we have to break through denial to start the grieving process. This community-wide event can help us to begin.”

