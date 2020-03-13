HUNTINGTON — Bishop Mark Brennan of the Wheeling-Charleston Catholic Diocese announced Friday he has suspended the public celebration of Mass, both for Sunday obligation and daily Masses, beginning with afternoon Masses on Saturday, March 14.
Brennan reminded priests to use the provision for a “Mass without a Congregation,” to be offered privately, and said all nonessential meetings, gatherings and parish events are to be postponed or canceled beginning Saturday.
The diocese also will be working to provide a daily Mass via livestream on its website.
“Faithful Catholic people love the Mass, so it is a hardship not to be able to celebrate it,” Brennan said in an emailed letter. “I encourage you to remain steadfast in faith during this time, by praying the liturgy of the hours in your homes, praying the rosary and by reflecting on the readings of the day. All of these resources are available online.
“We can look on this development as a penance we do together during this Lenten season and offer our disappointment and suffering up to God.”
Other church cancellations or changes to services include:
- Fifth Avenue Baptist Church in Huntington will not have services Sunday, March 15.
- Pea Ridge Baptist Church, 5945 East Pea Ridge Road, will be closed to parishioners Sunday, March 15. Instead, the church plans to live stream a service on its Facebook page at 10:45 a.m. Groups will transition to virtual gatherings for the time being, and offering will be taken online as well.