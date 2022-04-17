HUNTINGTON — Easter morning in the Tri-State area featured various worship services where people celebrated the resurrection of Jesus and spring weather.
Residents of Ashland, as well as visitors to the city, woke up early Sunday to attend the 7 a.m. sunrise service in the Central Park Bandstand. Pastor Matt Shamblin led the service during the chilly morning.
In celebration of Easter, Denise Martin from Winchester, Kentucky, went to the sunrise service while visiting family in Ashland. Martin’s church in Winchester frequently hosts sunrise services and she wanted to participate in one of her favorite ways to worship with her husband and son.
“My family loves to be out early in the morning to worship outside,” Martin said, “We love nature. We're hikers, and there is something about being in God's creation that really makes us feel close to the Lord.”
Outside services continued through the morning, including the third annual "Church at the Mall, Y’all!" service at 10:30 a.m. outside of Huntington Mall in Barboursville.
Because of COVID-19, Fellowship Baptist Church started the service in 2020 to allow members of the church and community to listen to an Easter sermon through the radio in their vehicles — and honk in response to the worship and praise.
The church leadership has decided to turn the service into an annual event to continue on the one Sunday that the mall is closed.
“What started as a social distance (drive-in) event has turned into ... a community Easter opportunity to worship, either in distance or in close proximity,” Pastor Greg Wagoner said.
The outdoor Easter service is broadcast through FM radio on 97.9 The River, but Fellowship Baptist also broadcasts its sermons every Sunday during 9 a.m. service.
“We're a local church, but we want to be a local church that reaches beyond the walls of our building, beyond the property that we occupy. And we want folks to know that we are the living, breathing body of Christ that's here to serve,” Wagoner said.
Cars lined up to listen to the church’s worship team perform on the stage outside of the mall’s food court entrance. As the service began, a majority of people, some with their dogs, began to leave their vehicles to worship in front of the stage or outside of their vehicle.
Wagoner said that preaching outside makes him remember his time in Africa serving as a missionary.
“It reminds me a lot of services we had an Africa just out in the plains and the villages under trees. We had many open-air meetings over Africa,” Wagoner said. “Reminds me a lot of when Jesus taught on the hillsides there in Jerusalem and in the promised land when people were just out sitting on the hillside and he was teaching — it's just an open-air environment.”
Kerrie Harris and 8-year-old Archie Harris stood in front of the stage to worship and prepare Archie’s first baptism. Fellowship Baptist brought a portable tank for baptisms on Easter Day.
Archie, covered by a blanket, was nervous for the water, given the outdoor temperature of the high 40s, but said he was excited for his baptism. His mother, Kerrie, has been a member of the church since 2001 and has enjoyed the new Easter service at the mall.
“The service is accessible for everyone. The open air is cool and allows people who might not go to our church (to) still hear the message,” Harris said. “It means a lot that people would travel to come here for us — it’s a different type of service, but the same message.”
Senior Pastor Kevin West of Expression Church rented a space to allow more people from the community to worship on Easter Sunday, as the church is currently under construction. For the first year, West rented half of Marshall University's Cam Henderson Center for the church's 11 a.m. service.
Half of Cam Henderson Center seats 2,000 people — Expression church welcomed 1,000 parishioners last Easter.
“We’re really excited to be able to utilize the Henderson Center because its centrally located, it's downtown, and it's an icon in the city of Huntington,” West said.