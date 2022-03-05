HUNTINGTON — Local churches are raising money in the community to provide medical supplies and necessities for Ukraine.
Nicholas Chancey, Marshall Catholic Newman Center chaplain, said seeing posts about Ukraine on social media led him to start a fundraiser at the Newman Center. The fundraiser will collect money for medical supplies to be shipped to Ukraine.
“I was feeling really helpless,” Chancey said. “I think a lot of us are feeling that way about the whole thing, and so I felt a conviction on my heart to do something.”
Chancey said he knew the campus ministry would be the best place to start and decided to order supplies for the center to host ribbon-making parties with students and the community. The first crafting parties will be at the Newman Center at 7:45 p.m. Sunday, March 6, and at 6 p.m. Tuesday, March 8.
The ribbons will be yellow and blue to represent the Ukrainian flag and will allow students to contribute to the fundraiser by purchasing a ribbon.
“The ribbons are a way for college students to be able to show that they support the people of Ukraine, while also being able to make some type of contribution even if they don’t have money,” Chancey said.
With the plan to raise money over several weeks, anyone can donate money in person at the center or send a check to Diocese of Wheeling-Charleston at 1311 Byron St., Wheeling, WV 26003. Checks can be made payable to Diocese of Wheeling-Charleston with “Ukraine Fund” in the memo line.
Lia McDonald, a Marshall University graduate, served in the Peace Corps for three years in Ukraine and is providing resources to West Virginia communities to donate to Ukraine.
“Ukraine was my second home for almost two years. I have wonderful contacts and friends there, and I am absolutely devastated by the current events,” McDonald said. “I’m currently working with the Red Cross as an AmeriCorps volunteer and have made it my professional quest to continue in the humanitarian sector in various capacities. International relations and conflict is difficult for people to fathom due to distance.”
McDonald has shared an AmazonSmile account created by an Indianapolis couple and fellow Peace Corps members to collect supplies for refugees who are either displaced or have fled into Poland and surrounding countries.
The online account allows anyone to purchase items like emergency trauma kits, sleeping bags, gloves, masks, medical equipment and more.
At the national level, the Presbyterian Church is leading the effort to raise money in support of Ukraine, which the outreach team at Enslow Park Presbyterian Church in Huntington is considering following.
“Partners are raising particular concern for the women and young children who make up the majority of the refugees as many men are now barred from leaving the country,” Presbyterian Disaster Assistance wrote in an email Thursday morning. “As part of the international humanitarian community, PDA urges that governments and non-governmental organizations provide assistance without discrimination due to concerns for the Roma and people of other nationalities who have also been displaced by the conflict.”
John Yeager, pastor at Enslow Park Presbyterian Church, led a Huntington service Feb. 26 called a Prayer Vigil for Peace to support Ukraine. The vigil focused on psalms, hymns and prayers concerning the war and specifically maintaining peace among the community.
The Presbyterian Mission, an agency of the Presbyterian Church, said the initial assistance being provided includes shelter, food, clothing, blankets, baby food and diapers, other hygiene supplies, flashlights and candles, generators and fuel.
The email continued, “Our first priority is to provide funding to these partners on the ground. While the scale of this crisis is new, receiving refugees from Ukraine and other countries in Central and Eastern Europe is not, which means we have trusted, established partners with the knowledge and expertise to carry out this important work.”
Fifth Avenue Baptist Church in Huntington will also open its offering through the One Great Hour of Sharing that the church participates in through American Baptist Churches.
Money raised will be for food, water and hygiene kits.
“As this crisis continues, our members will have opportunity to make further contributions to Ukrainian relief efforts,” Fifth Avenue Baptist minister Eric Porterfield said.