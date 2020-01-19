HUNTINGTON — Armed with sewing machines, fabric and yarn, Huntington crafters joined the initiative to help provide specialized products needed for injured animals in Australia on Saturday at the Huntington Area Convention and Visitors Bureau.
The Australia wildlife crafting event called for people to sew, knit or crochet as well as assist in pinning, cutting and other duties.
Suzanne Strait, organizer, said she was devastated by the bushfires in Australia and was looking for a way to become a part of the recovery effort.
“They’re estimating about a billion animals have been killed,” Strait said. “There are a bunch of things that the wildlife organizations can’t buy off the shelf, so everybody is volunteering their time to help.”
The group assembled items that are in high demand, such as bird and rodent nests and hanging pouches for orphaned baby kangaroos.
“It’s part of a global effort,” Strait said. “We’re sending everything to a hub in the U.S. and they will sort it and send it to Australia, then they’ll send it out to whoever needs it.”
Participant Stacy Griffith volunteered her time and crocheting skills because it’s something not everyone can do, she said.
“We’ve got the ability to crochet, and a lot of people don’t,” Griffith said. “It’s kind of a lost craft, and we wanted to do our part.”
Cathy Mason also spent her Saturday afternoon at the CVB supporting the cause.
“I wanted to work on this for a while, and it feels good to craft with other people for a while,” Mason said. “I’m a big animal person, and I was like, ‘I’ve got work. I can’t go there. I’m not a firefighter or a professional,’ but I had to do something.”
Those who volunteered their time agreed that seeing the community come together in support of such an important cause was the best part about the event.
“It’s awesome. It gives you a lot of faith in humanity,” Strait said. “You can tell people care.”
Those who were unable to craft were encouraged to stop by to drop off supplies or donations.