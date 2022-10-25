5th grade student Taylor Hendricks speaks with the other members of her group while attending deputy J.D. McQuaid's D.A.R.E. presentation on Monday, October 24, 2022, at Hite Saunders Elementary School in Huntington.
5th grade student Iris Hanna works with the other members of her group while attending deputy J.D. McQuaid's D.A.R.E. presentation on Monday, October 24, 2022, at Hite Saunders Elementary School in Huntington.
5th grade student Siah Bradley writes down information in his book while attending deputy J.D. McQuaid's D.A.R.E. presentation on Monday, October 24, 2022, at Hite Saunders Elementary School in Huntington.
Deputy J.D. McQuaid listends to one of the class participants speak as he talks with 5th grade students during a D.A.R.E. presentation on Monday, October 24, 2022, at Hite Saunders Elementary School in Huntington.
5th grade students Daisy Ford, left, and Nova Neuman speak with one another as they perform group work while attending deputy J.D. McQuaid's D.A.R.E. presentation on Monday, October 24, 2022, at Hite Saunders Elementary School in Huntington.
HUNTINGTON — Cabell County Sheriff’s Department Deputy Joseph McQuaid visits Hite-Saunders Elementary each Monday to discuss subjects that can prepare them for scenarios that could happen as they get older related to drug and alcohol use, peer pressure, bullying, technology safety and more.
Even if students are already participating in inappropriate or unsafe behavior, McQuaid said he wants them to know it is not too late to make better choices for themselves.
“I want them to know they don’t have to stay on a bad path. They can actually go to a different area and do better and become productive citizens,” he said.
The visits are part of the Cabell County Schools D.A.R.E. program, or the Drug Abuse Resistance Education Program, and McQuaid said he currently travels among seven schools for 10 weeks each as the only D.A.R.E. instructor for the county.
McQuaid said he hopes to continue the program long enough to revisit now-fifth graders when they are in high school to see if they have retained anything they learn during the weekly sessions.
McQuaid said teaching younger students about tough topics is good because he has experienced students in unsafe situations at younger ages, and he can prepare them for middle and high school.
“What I’m finding is even in elementary schools we’re having a lot of issues with a lot of cell phone usage, a lot of inappropriate things, and bullying is even starting in fifth grade,” he said. “So I feel like if they get this program, and they understand different ways to handle their own stress, then I can help them before they transition to middle school.”
Hite-Saunders fifth grade teacher Jamie Layne said having an officer come into the classroom regularly is great for the students not only because he is teaching about important safety topics but also because they become familiar with the local police.
In addition to being the D.A.R.E. director for Cabell County Schools, McQuaid is also the School Resource Officer for six schools, including Huntington East Middle School. Layne said many of Hite-Saunders students move to Huntington East, so it is good for students to know who will be around to help if needed as they go into middle school.
“It’s such a positive thing because they are getting to see a police officer in a different light because you see them opening up to him a little bit more,” she said. “He’s doing lessons and giving them confidence to go into middle school and letting them know that if they have issues, they can approach him.”
In addition to learning about safety topics, McQuaid said the classrooms also have added a D.A.R.E. box where students can ask questions or share information they may be afraid to ask in front of the classroom.
McQuaid said if it is school-appropriate, he’ll address the concerns with the class, but if students may be dealing with private safety concerns, he will work with teachers to determine who may have written the note and will then work to help the situation.
Students who actively participate in the weekly program will also graduate after completing all assignments, and McQuaid said he wants to eventually reach a point where every Cabell County Schools student graduates from high school having completed the D.A.R.E. program.
Sarah Ingram is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch, covering public K-12 education. Follow her on Twitter @SIngramHD.
