UNTINGTON — Huntington residents and their four-legged friends have kept the city’s dog park bustling in the cooler evening hours in recent days.
The PetSafe Dog Park, which is located in Ritter Park, opened in 2012 and features 3 1/2 acres of space where dogs can run, jump and play. The park has designated areas for large dogs and small dogs, as well as a double gated entry system to help keep dogs inside the park safe.
The dog park does have set rules — among other things, dogs must be properly vaccinated, they must wear a collar with identification at all times and they must be leashed when they enter and leave the park — and is open from sunrise until sunset. Owners are responsible for their dogs, and dogs with a known history of aggressive behavior are not permitted at the dog park.
The dog park is maintained by the Greater Huntington Park & Recreation District.