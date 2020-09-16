Essential reporting in volatile times.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

UNTINGTON — Huntington residents and their four-legged friends have kept the city’s dog park bustling in the cooler evening hours in recent days.

The PetSafe Dog Park, which is located in Ritter Park, opened in 2012 and features 3 1/2 acres of space where dogs can run, jump and play. The park has designated areas for large dogs and small dogs, as well as a double gated entry system to help keep dogs inside the park safe.

The dog park does have set rules — among other things, dogs must be properly vaccinated, they must wear a collar with identification at all times and they must be leashed when they enter and leave the park — and is open from sunrise until sunset. Owners are responsible for their dogs, and dogs with a known history of aggressive behavior are not permitted at the dog park.

The dog park is maintained by the Greater Huntington Park & Recreation District.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.