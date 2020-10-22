HUNTINGTON — Several locations in the Tri-State will provide residents a safe option to dispose of unwanted prescription drugs as part of the National Prescription Drug Take Back Day.
The biannual event, launched by the Drug Enforcement Administration in 2010, aims to provide a safe and convenient way for residents to dispose of their prescription drugs, while also highlighting the potential dangers of medication abuse.
All kinds of medications, from Alka-Seltzer to oxycodone, will be accepted anonymously and free with no questions asked from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 24.
The United Way of the River Cities’ Prevention Empowerment Partnership, which is teaming up with entities in Cabell County for the event, said sites cannot accept personal care items, needles or sharps, liquid injectables, illegal drugs, thermometers and other mercury items, hydrogen peroxide or inhalers.
West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey encouraged West Virginians to participate in one of more than 90 collection sites throughout the state.
“This critically important event gets dangerous drugs off the streets,” he said. “It also has the potential of helping us guide federal regulators in measuring the amount of overprescribing that exists so fewer opioid pills are manufactured in the future. We strongly urge everyone to participate so these dangerous drugs do not fall into the wrong hands. It’s just that important.”
In October 2019, 77 law enforcement agencies and 116 other collection sites received more than 6,372 pounds of drugs in West Virginia. In Ohio, 52,356 tons were received, and in Kentucky, 14,102 pounds of drugs were received. More than 91,436 pounds have been taken back in West Virginia in the 18 take-back days held.
In the Huntington area, the following sites are participating: Walgreens Pharmacy, 111 4th Ave.; West Virginia State Police Huntington Detachment, 3339 U.S. 60; Drug Emporium, 3 Mall Road; and Ceredo Police Department, 766 B St.
In Kentucky, participating agencies include the Ashland Police Department, 201 17th St., King’s Daughters Medical Center, 2201 Lexington Ave.; and Kentucky State Police Post 14, 5975 U.S. 60.
The Kentucky State Police asks that residents wanting to drop off medication contact the post upon arrival and wear proper personal protective equipment when interacting with troopers.
A list of drug take-back sites can be located at https://bit.ly/3oj1zt5.