Lexi Svingos, of Huntington, works on crafts with Audriana, 2, left, and Trinity, 4, as Alchemy Theatre presents Tea with the March Sisters on Saturday at the Cabell County Public Library in Huntington.
Mothers and their daughters spend the evening together at the Camp Mad Anthony Wayne Lodge as the Greater Huntington Park and Recreation District conducts a pajama party on Friday, May 12, 2023, in Huntington.
ABOVE: Alchemy Theatre performers read “The Little Green Girl” to a group of children as Alchemy Theatre presents Tea with the March Sisters on Saturday at the Cabell County Public Library in Huntington. RIGHT: Mothers and their daughters spend the evening together at the Camp Mad Anthony Wayne Lodge as the Greater Huntington Park and Recreation District conducts a pajama party on Friday in Huntington.
Alchemy Theatre’s Jessie Jasko displays two potted flowers after conducting a planting workshop for kids as Alchemy Theatre presents Tea with the March Sisters on Saturday, May 13, 2023, at the Cabell County Public Library in Huntington.
Lydia Mayo, 9, of Huntington, reacts after receiving a pink cat-themed bracelet as the Greater Huntington Park and Recreation District conducts a mother-daughter pajama party on Friday, May 12, 2023, at the Camp Mad Anthony Wayne Lodge in Huntington.
Alchemy Theatre's Annie Thacker laughs while participating in a reading for kids as Alchemy Theatre presents Tea with the March Sisters on Saturday, May 13, 2023, at the Cabell County Public Library in Huntington.
Attendees Becci Winchester, left, Olivia Bolen, 10, and Debbie Adkins-Mace pose together as the Greater Huntington Park and Recreation District conducts a mother-daughter pajama party on Friday, May 12, 2023, at the Camp Mad Anthony Wayne Lodge in Huntington.
Trinity Miller, 4, of Huntington, listens during a reading of "The Little Green Girl" as Alchemy Theatre presents Tea with the March Sisters on Saturday, May 13, 2023, at the Cabell County Public Library in Huntington.
Alchemy Theatre's Jessie Jasko reads "The Little Green Girl" to a group of children as Alchemy Theatre presents Tea with the March Sisters on Saturday, May 13, 2023, at the Cabell County Public Library in Huntington.
Riley Cabell, 10, of Huntington, approaches the table to select a cup while participating in games at the Greater Huntington Park and Recreation District's mother-daughter pajama party on Friday, May 12, 2023, at the Camp Mad Anthony Wayne Lodge in Huntington.
Christine White, of Huntington, checks underneath her cup for a prize as the Greater Huntington Park and Recreation District conducts a mother-daughter pajama party on Friday, May 12, 2023, at the Camp Mad Anthony Wayne Lodge in Huntington.
Sadie Maynard, 6, of Huntington, selects a prize from the table as the Greater Huntington Park and Recreation District conducts a mother-daughter pajama party on Friday, May 12, 2023, at the Camp Mad Anthony Wayne Lodge in Huntington.
Melanie Hall, of Huntington, laughs after receiving her prize from the table while spending the evening with her daughter as the Greater Huntington Park and Recreation District conducts a pajama party on Friday, May 12, 2023, at the Camp Mad Anthony Wayne Lodge in Huntington.
HUNTINGTON — Events in the community brought mothers and daughters together ahead of the official observance of Mother’s Day on Sunday.
Friday night, the Greater Huntington Park and Recreation District hosted a mother-daughter pajama party at Camp Mad Anthony Wayne Lodge, where attendees could make crafts and enjoy snacks, games and a showing of Disney’s “The Parent Trap.”
Saturday morning, Alchemy Theatre hosted “Tea with the March Sisters” at the Cabell County Public Library in downtown Huntington to celebrate its upcoming production of “Little Women” and offer children in attendance the opportunity to make a Mother’s Day gift.
The first real “Mothers’ Day” was observed at Grafton, West Virginia, on May 12, 1907, in honor of Anna Reeves Jarvis and other mothers who worked with her. On May 10, 1908, the day was launched as a general memorial for all mothers.
