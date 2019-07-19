HUNTINGTON - Giant leaps won't be needed to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the Apollo 11 moon landing, as local activities have been planned to commemorate the anniversary of this iconic event in American history.
Heritage Farm Museum & Village, as a Smithsonian affiliate, will screen the Smithsonian Channel's film "The Day We Walked on the Moon" Saturday, July 20, and Wednesday, July 24, between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m. The film runs for 45 minutes and includes exclusive interviews about the moon landing.
Members of the Marshall University Physics Department also will be at Heritage Farm on those dates with a portable, inflatable planetarium for attendees to explore the moon and outer space.
"It consists of an inflatable dome and a specialized projector," Marshall physics professor Jon Saken said. "I can show realistic images of the sky from anywhere on Earth, or anywhere in the whole galaxy, at any time, past, present, future. So I can teach about what the sky looks like, how things appear to move in the sky, as well as give (kids) a realistic tour of the solar system and beyond."
Rebekah Perry, assistant manager and wildlife education director at Heritage Farm, said it is important to learn about the moon landing because it is part of Appalachian history.
"Most people associate us as an Appalachian history museum, and when they hear that they think, 'Oh, like the 1800s,'" Perry said. "But the moon landing is still an important part of our history, and as a matter of fact someone from Ohio was on it, so it's still Appalachian history. And since it is our history, we thought it would be appropriate to do a celebration for the moon landing event."
Perry said she hopes attendees at the event learn to understand the continuing importance of the moon landing.
"I hope they learn that this is just as much a part of our history, and it's all about progress; it's all about discovery," Perry said. "It's never over. This isn't something that happened 50 years ago and will never happen again. We can continue to push forward and discover and study science and explore the expanses of our universe."
The Cabell County Public Library in Huntington is hosting Moon Landing Madness at 4 p.m. Friday, July 19. This free, kid-friendly event will have games, prizes, moon-related crafts and a screening of the Apollo 11 moonwalk footage. Kids also will have the opportunity to launch small rockets.
Oliva Picklesimer at the Cabell County Public Library said she hopes the event inspires kids who attend.
"I think the most important thing is, of course, we want the kids to have fun, but we also want them to know why we're having the party, educate them and let them know 50 years ago this actually happened," Picklesimer said. "Someone actually walked on the moon. And, of course, you always hope to inspire kids and spark something about kids learning history or about them wanting to get into space and aeronautics and things like that. You always hope to inspire the children in some way. Just let them know what happened, teach them some history and let them have fun."
Events are planned in the Charleston area as well. On Saturday, the Kanawha Valley Astronomical Society, in conjunction with the Kanawha County Public Library, will host an event called "Contact Light: 50 Years Since the Small Step" at Camp Virgil Tate, in Sissonville, where there will be a display of Apollo 11 memorabilia, telescopes and videos of the Apollo 11 moon landing.
The Clay Center for the Arts and Sciences in Charleston will also host a variety of events Saturday. Hands-on demonstrations will take place at 11 a.m., 1 p.m. and 3 p.m. and include activities such as simulating how objects in space impact the surface of the moon and make craters, simulating a moon landing out of paper, cardboard and marshmallow astronauts, activities with the phases of the moon, creating rockets made out of straws and more. There will also be a special show in the planetarium at 3 p.m. that gives viewers insight into the Apollo 11 mission and its influence on future operations, as well as more current events that have happened on the moon.
