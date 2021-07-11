HUNTINGTON — County fairs have always been a highlight of summers in the Tri-State, and they are making a comeback this year after being closed last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Here are some upcoming fairs in the area during July and August:
Lawrence County
The Lawrence County Fair will continue in Proctorville, Ohio, through Saturday, July 17. Rides at the fair open daily at 4 p.m., but will open at 2 p.m. Saturday.
The fair has a number of “grandstand” events occurring each day around 6 p.m., each with a different focus. This includes tractor pulls Sunday, a demolition derby Monday, a family-friendly circus Tuesday, Ohio Valley Wrestling on Wednesday, monster trucks Thursday, rodeos Friday and another demolition derby Saturday.
Daily admission for the fair is $10, with the rides and attendance to the grandstand events being included. Admission for seniors above 65 years old is $5. Parking is $5 per car.
Putnam County
The Putnam County Fair began Friday and will continue until Saturday, July 17. The fair opens each day at 4 p.m. and closes by 11 p.m. The fair is being held at Eleanor Park in Eleanor.
There will be food and goods vendors in attendance, as well as rides and attractions for children. Events occurring each day include live music, livestock shows, pageants, tractor pulls and demolition derbies. Country Artist Randall King will perform live.
Individuals wanting to attend the fair may purchase a daily ticket for $10 for anyone older than 2; children under 2 are allowed in for free. There is also a parking fee of $1 per car.
Cabell County
The Cabell County Fair will occur at Pumpkin Park in Milton from Tuesday, July 27, to Saturday, July 31. Before this, a parade will happen Sunday, July 25, at 2 p.m., also at Pumpkin Park.
Each day is packed with activities, with events often beginning around 8 a.m. to 9 a.m. and ending at 11 p.m. There will be multiple displays of animal showmanship across the week, including horses, hogs, goats, cattle and rabbits. A number of live vendors for food and other goods will be present as well.
Live music will be played each night, with multiple artists performing each day at the Pumpkin Park’s outside stage. A full schedule of events and their times can be found at the fair’s Facebook page.
Admission for the fair will be $5 on Wednesday, July 28; $8 on Thursday, July 29, and Friday, July 30; and $10 on Saturday, July 31.
Wayne County
The annual Wayne County Fair is returning this year and will be held at Camden Park. The fair is scheduled to begin Tuesday, Aug. 3, and will last until Saturday, Aug. 7.
Different events will take place each day, with highlights including opening ceremonies at 5 p.m. Aug. 3 and a livestock show at 6 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 5.
There will be live music each evening of the fair, featuring genres such as bluegrass, gospel, country and alternative. An open mic challenge will be available Tuesday evening.
Boyd County
The Boyd County Fair is expected to occur at the Boyd County Fairgrounds in Ashland from Tuesday, Aug. 17, to Saturday, Aug. 21, with a pre-fair occurring Saturday, Aug. 14. A full schedule has not been released, and it is still accepting applications for vendors.
Events announced include a child’s pageant at 4:30 p.m. Aug. 21, the Primitive Quartet playing at 7 p.m. Aug. 19, the Miss Boyd County Fair Open Pageant occurring at 7 p.m. Aug. 14, and a crafts and vendor show, also happening Aug. 14.