More than 1,000 socks will be donated to those in need, along with toboggans, gloves and other clothing after the 2020 Socks for CHRISTmas event and free-for-all giveaway Dec. 19 organized by the Bradshaw family.
Daniel Bradshaw of Prichard said he received 1,058 pairs of donated socks while parked near the Wayne Walmart Saturday with a sign reading “Socks for CHRISTmas.” He also received 67 pairs of gloves, 35 toboggans and some blankets and said they will all be donated to those in need.
“It’s all about helping others, and this is an opportunity to help others,” Daniel said. “A lot of times people want to do something to help others, but they just don’t know what to do. But this goes a long way and helps a bunch of people.”
In addition to collecting socks for those in need, Daniel posted an announcement on Facebook stating he would accept any form of donation for those in need and said those interested in contributing could drop items off at the Grace Second Chance Thrift Shop in Prichard.
Daniel’s mother, Linda Pasley Bradshaw, and wife, Jennifer Bradshaw, spent Saturday in the thrift shop and had those who needed a little assistance with clothing come grab what they wanted at no cost.
Jennifer said they received so many donations that they could not even put them all on display.
The shop was filled with clothing for adults and children, men and women, and Jennifer said they will continue to keep the shop open as needed for locals to come get the clothing they want and need.
“I’ve been trying to meet with people, but I wanted people to be able to pick their own stuff out,” she said. “I will probably keep taking donations, but I want to play it by ear. I want to make sure everyone around here locally has what they need though.”
Daniel said the socks, toboggans and other small items will be distributed to the Huntington City Mission and some of the recovery houses in the area. He said the clothes will be used to help people locally, and anyone in need is welcome to come by the thrift store.
“These will be distributed and just go to those people that need it,” he said. “The Lord laid it on me, and I wanted to have something simple to do to help, and socks are simple.”
This was the fifth year he has hosted the Socks for CHRISTmas event during the holiday season, but Daniel said he is thinking about continuing the tradition throughout the year. He said people do not only need help during the winter, but they often need it all year long.
Jennifer said she hopes to continue helping people after the holiday season, too, and said she would like to have at least two official days when people can come and grab what they need cost-free, one time during warm weather and one time during cold weather.
“Everybody always thinks about donating winter clothes, but people still need clothes in the summer, spring and fall, especially like kids going back to school need clothes,” Jennifer said. “We don’t always think ahead, but I would love to collect year-round and do a day like this at least two times a year.”
Linda also said if people come to Grace Second Chance and do not find the items they need, the Bradshaw family will help them in any way they can. She said she understands there are people in need throughout West Virginia, and she is happy to help them how she can.
“There are people that are just having a hard time making it right now, but we’ve had some people come in leaving with bags full of clothes,” Linda said. “We know it’s not just our area, everywhere needs a little help but this is our little way to help out a little bit here.”