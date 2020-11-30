HUNTINGTON — The rain wasn’t enough to fill their boots, but the donations were.
Members of the Huntington Fire Department took to the streets on a cold, rainy winter Monday with the goal of raising money to purchase Christmas presents for children at the Huntington City Mission, collecting over $7,000 in a single day.
“The rough estimate we have is $7,400 and we’re buying for 64 kids,” said Lt. Steve McCormick, “It speaks volumes about our community that we are able to do something like this. The money comes from them.”
McCormick said the delivering of the gifts will be different this year because of restrictions related to COIVD-19, but they will wrap each gift at the City Mission after shopping next week.