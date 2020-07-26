BARBOURSVILLE — While Cabell County volunteer fire departments are grateful for $10,000 grants announced by West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice last week, the money falls short of what is needed for larger departments to remain on par with their fundraising goals.
Justice announced Wednesday the state would provide $10,000 in grant funding directly to each of the state’s 419 volunteer fire departments, amounting to $4.19 million in funding. The money is meant to help make up for the lack of donations the departments have received during fundraising and to cover costs associated with the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We all know the beauty of what they give to all of us,” Justice said. “Not only do they run to the fire, but they do it on a volunteer basis. All the good they bring to every one of us is unbelievable.”
Chris Burger, chief of the Culloden Volunteer Fire Department, said the $10,000 was more than enough to help pull the department out of the hole caused by the virus, which arrived in the midst of the volunteers’ fundraising season.
“I would say it would be right on the mark,” he said. “It’s definitely a game-changer on the stress level of the virus hitting when it did.”
Andrew Frazier, deputy chief of the Barboursville Volunteer Fire Department — a department larger than Culloden — said while the department is tremendously thankful for the money, it falls short of helping it break even.
“It allows us to be able to re-evaluate some of the things in our budget. We might be able to purchase things a little earlier, whether it be a couple new sets of more fire gear or other firefighting equipment or extraction equipment,” he said. “Even though it doesn’t bridge the gap, it does help tremendously.”
Prior to Justice’s announcement, the Barboursville VFD was about $25,000 behind in its fundraising efforts. The majority of its donations come from local businesses, which are unable to donate this year due to their own financial woes after being closed for weeks, and then partially opened, during the pandemic.
The donations go toward any need, from fire equipment to keeping the lights on each month.
Frazier said the $25,000 in lacking funds wasn’t a “gushing wound” that has them barely squeaking by, but it could cause departments to have to re-evaluate purchasing needed equipment or taking care of other important needs for which they had budgeted.
The Kanawha County Commission voted Thursday to distribute $100,000 to 24 volunteer fire departments to cover expenses created by the pandemic. This follows $3,000 in relief already sent to the departments in April.
Similar ideas have not been discussed at Cabell County Commission meetings.
If a similar measure took place in Cabell County, both chiefs said they would be grateful because every penny counts.
On top of low funds raised, Frazier previously said area volunteer departments had a lack of supplies needed during the pandemic. Red tape, paperwork and bureaucracy has slowed the process of them obtaining the items through the state. An order put in for supplies — like faces masks and gloves — took over two months to arrive.
They have since caught up and have better resources.
Burger said his department has plenty of supplies needed to protect its volunteers from the virus, but that wasn’t always the case.
“At this point I think all the departments are where we need to be, but at the beginning, the first couple months, we were all struggling for equipment,” he said. “Right now I think we have been able to stockpile some to where we can breathe easy. Initially it was rough.”
In the end, both men said they are thankful for the government and community support received recently and hope it continues throughout the pandemic.