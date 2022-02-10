HUNTINGTON — Flower shops, bakeries and restaurants in Huntington and beyond have been taking hundreds of orders in preparation for the Valentine’s Day holiday weekend.
Even with some minor electric problems Thursday morning at Garrison Designs Florist & Interiors, owner Greg Johnson continued to put together Valentine’s Day orders after allowing staff to go home early.
Johnson said this year has been different because Valentine’s Day falls on a Monday, which limits the shop’s delivery service from Monday morning until noon. He said some customers prefer to have the flowers a day before.
“The customers want to get a full day of enjoyment out of the flowers,” Johnson said. “We always encourage customers to order early to make sure it gets there in time. When it is busy, like this year, and no one is home, we have to get it back for a re-delivery, and it wastes more time.”
Bakeries receive large Valentine’s Day orders weeks before the holiday that need several days in advance to bake and decorate.
Hannahbug’s Chocolate in Point Pleasant, West Virginia, had to stop taking orders Feb. 7 to have enough time to make all the chocolate-covered strawberries, Rice Krispies treat hearts, Valentine’s Oreos, smash bombs, chocolate-covered pretzels and their new item this year, Valentine’s moonshine chocolates.
Charles Grubb, Hannahbug’s Chocolate’s owner, said the bakery has 700 to 800 chocolate strawberries to make over the weekend. Grubb said the number is lower than previous years but having a holiday right after the weekend causes stress in the kitchen.
Grubb said he noticed Valentine’s Day orders have shifted from the usual chocolate-covered strawberries to some of their newest homemade desserts.
Some local businesses are open to celebrate the holiday during the weekend.
Le Bistro of Huntington is hosting a Galentine’s Day Brunch on Saturday and Sunday. The French restaurant will also offer a curated three-course, five-course or limited menu starting Friday until Monday by reservation.
The Cellar Door, owned by Le Bistro, is opening their location for the weekend of a Tapas Experience for Two, Martini Flights, Feature Craft Cocktails and a Sweetheart Package that includes Split of Champagne, a single long-stem rose and a candle-lit table setting.
“Between the two restaurants, we’ve got all hands on deck because of the amount of volume we will have this weekend. We’ve got our professional culinary team to prepare for the four different menus we will be serving over the next few days,” owner Dakota Maddox said. “This is most likely going to be the busiest Valentine’s Day the restaurants have ever seen, and I would imagine it will be the same for any restaurant across the country since the holiday is falling on a Monday this year.”