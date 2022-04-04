MILTON — Cabell County reported three forest fires Wednesday, according to Charlie Spencer, assistant regional forester at the Division of Forestry in Milton. Lincoln County saw two brush fires that day as well, after the National Weather Service issued a Red Flag Warning that conditions would be prime for forest fires.
Spencer said the total acreage burned of 50 to 60 acres was due to the weather — high temperature, low humidity and windy.
The three fires were located near Milton on West Mud River Road, East Campbell Park Drive in Huntington and near Beech Fork Lake by Raccoon Creek.
West Hamlin Volunteer Fire Department Chief Ron Porter said his department assisted the Salt Rock, Green Valley and Barboursville departments with the fire in the Raccoon Creek area. No homes were affected by the blaze, Porter said.
“We had very dry and windy conditions that made things terrible across the whole area,” he said.
Spencer said two fires in Cabell County started from equipment that caught fire. One is still under investigation.
One fire started from a mower, and another was a vehicle fire. Spencer said he does not know if the vehicle caught on fire or if it someone started it.
“Someone was mowing … they got off to clean some brush off their mower, and it got into the muffler. The stuff fell into the dry grass, and when the grass is especially so dry, it catches fire quickly,” Spencer said. “One person there without a fire extinguisher or ... water is just about impossible to stop.”
At around 10 p.m. Wednesday, West Hamlin was called to another fire, this one near Trace Fork of Four Mile Road. The same departments West Hamlin had helped earlier in the day now came to their aid, Porter said. Salt Rock, Green Valley, and Barboursville all responded to the call to assist.
By this time, conditions were so windy that fire lines were of no use, Porter said.
“We couldn’t get fire control lines established due to the high winds. It just jumped them,” he said. We found one residence that was in danger, and we soaked it with water.”
Fortunately, no homes were damaged by the blaze, but some of the power lines in the area were, Porter said.
Spencer said that people need to be extra cautious during this weather, and be prepared for fires that could instantly happen.
“When it is dry and windy, don’t burn,” Spencer said.
He said you can also tell when to be cautious by the leaves on the tree.
“When the leaves come back out, it makes it much less chance of a fire escaping. When the forest floor is exposed to sunlight like it is now because there’s no leaves on the trees, those leaves on the ground dry out extremely quickly,” Spencer said. “When the leaves pop back out and come back on trees — and you get a little bit of rain — it locks that moisture down on the ground.”
HD Media reporter Roger Adkins contributed to this report.