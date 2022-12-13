Huntington Police Chief Karl Colder talks with children during the Fraternal Order of Police Gold Star Lodge 65 annual Children's Christmas Party on Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2022, at Redmen Bingo in Huntington.
Huntington Police Chief Karl Colder talks with children during the Fraternal Order of Police Gold Star Lodge 65 annual Children's Christmas Party on Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2022, at Redmen Bingo in Huntington.
HUNTINGTON — The Fraternal Order of Police Gold Star Lodge 65 threw its annual children’s Christmas party Tuesday at Redmen Bingo Hall in Huntington.
When inflation spikes, luxuries like Christmas presents and decorations are often among the items cut by families who are struggling financially, but events like this are among the ways the community can make sure every child has a happy holiday memory.
“It’s always important to think about our young people and to show that police are good people, and that they shouldn’t be afraid of the police,” said Huntington Chief of Police Karl Colder. “That’s a great thing for us to do as police.”
Officers walked between tables, handing out food and refilling drinks. Colder personally talked to many kids and walked groups to the back of the room to meet Santa.
Twenty five students in first through third grades are selected from the eight elementary schools within Huntington’s city limits. Each child invited to the party receives a McDonald’s hamburger, Giovanni’s pizza, candy, presents and a visit with Santa.
“You get candy and food, and get to talk to Santa,” said Elizabeth Westfahl, a third grader. “Christmas is one of my favorite things because you get presents.”
Energy and good moods were running high throughout the Bingo hall. Maddox Hughes, a first grade student, enjoyed the whole experience but was most excited to sit on Santa’s lap.
“Oh they love this! It’s something special for them. They get food, they get candy, they get gifts, and they’re together with their friends. It’s a wonderful outing for them,” said Angie Wonnell, a reading specialist at Altizer Elementary school. “I think it gives the kids a sense of community and it’s just some joy for them.”
The event costs between $8,000 and $10,000. All the fundraising for the Christmas party since 2013 is completed through an event held on the first Sunday of October called “Ride with Cops” put on by the Blue Knights, a law enforcement motorcycle club with 17,000 members around the world. The West Virginia III chapter of the Blue Knights was founded in 2010.
Detective Brian Adkins said he is interested in opening up more fundraising opportunities in the future.
“Obviously, the more money we bring in, the more kids we’re able to help,” Adkins said.
The FOP started its Christmas event more than 50 years ago and the Blue Knights have been in charge of the fundraising for the past nine years. Brenda Wamsley, secretary of Blue Knights West Virginia III, estimated they’ve raised about $65,000 for this event in total since then.
“There are so many underserved children in our community,” Wamsley said.
The event fulfills two goals: providing a happy experience for underprivileged kids while giving them an opportunity to interact with police officers.
“Who doesn’t like kids? Any positive interaction we can get at a young age with the police department in a positive light, for some kids, this may be the only positive interaction that they have, I think it’s important that we try to do what we can for the youth to be seen in a positive light. Some of these kids, this may be the only Christmas they have,” said Jeff Ash, vice president of the Blue Knights.
