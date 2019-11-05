IRONTON — Voters in Lawrence County, Ohio, will decide on a number of local levies, mayor, council, school board and township trustee and township fiscal officers when they head to the polls today.
The only countywide levy on the ballot is a request by the Lawrence County Board of Developmental Disabilities to have voters approve a 2.5 mill levy for 10 years. The levy would produce about $3 million each year to provide services for about 500 county residents with developmental disabilities.
The board already receives $2,345,671 per year through a continuing levy. Board officials cited increased costs as the reason to seek additional funds. The board operates the Open Door School in Coal Grove and the Early Childhood Development Center in Sheridan. It also provides services to adults with developmental disabilities.
The proposed tax would cost the owner of a $100,000 home an additional $82.50 per year in taxes.
The city of Ironton, meanwhile, is seeking additional funds through an increase in the city’s income tax from 1% to 1.75%. The increase would provide $1.7 million per year for street paving, new equipment, grading and graveling for alleys, $300,000 for improvements to the city water plant and $275,000 for federally mandated stormwater separation and to hire three new employees for the street department, according to Mayor Katrina Keith.
Athalia, Chesapeake, and Lawrence and Upper Townships also are seeking renewal of fire levies.
The polls are open from 6:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. today, Nov. 5. Anyone who encounters a problem voting can call the Lawrence County Board of Elections at 740-533-4320.
There are a number of mayor and council races on the ballot. Ironton Mayor Katrina Keith, South Point Mayor Jeff Gaskin, Chesapeake Mayor Tommy Templeton, Proctorville Mayor Rick Dunfee and Hanging Rock Mayor Chris Davidson all are seeking re-election to four-year terms.
A number of city and village council races are on the ballot today. About 30 people have filed for some 30 open seats on local school boards while more than 40 people are seeking township trustee or fiscal officer posts.