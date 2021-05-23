BARBOURSVILLE — Officials from the YMCA of Huntington and the Barboursville Jersey Mike’s met for the exchange of a large check on Thursday morning.
Each year, the local Jersey Mike’s, located at 6007 U.S. 60 East, Suite 107, selects an organization to donate to during the month of March. For the last three years, the chosen organization has been the YMCA of Huntington, and 2021 was no different.
During the entirety of March, customers at the Barboursville Jersey Mike’s were asked to round up their purchases. This money, in addition to all proceeds earned on March 31, totaled at $8,236.67, which was contributed to various programs at the YMCA that aid at-risk youth.
Officials from both organizations met Thursday morning, exchanging a large check displaying the donated amount. Members of the YMCA included Board President Mark Bates, Chief Operating Officer Brian Byrd, CEO Doug Korstanje, Associate Director Latisha Rowsey, and Phil Cline YMCA Youth Programs Director Duron Jackson.
“On behalf of the YMCA, and on behalf of the youth we assist, thank you Jersey Mike’s for this incredibly generous donation,” said Korstanje, as he helped hold the large check.
Representing Jersey Mike’s was Area Manager Ted Rhim. Rhim said his own childhood may have played a role in the establishment’s ongoing decision to support the YMCA.
“I spent a lot of time as a child and a teenager with the YMCA’s programs,” Rhim said. “Whether it be their summer camps or basketball leagues, even my little sister used to play soccer at the YMCA. It’s a good organization, and I feel like it’s a good organization to donate to.”
The Barboursville Jersey Mike’s routinely participates in various charitable events and actions. Just last week, it conducted Teacher’s Appreciation Week, during which it helped provide food for local schools.
“We do this to support the kids,” Rhim said. “I know during this whole pandemic, kids were being homeschooled and remotely learning, all that stuff. It’s good to get them out of the house and to stuff like the YMCA and their summertime programs.”