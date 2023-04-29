RACELAND, Ky. — Two local communities in northeastern Kentucky are among 37 across the Bluegrass to share nearly $4 million in federal Land and Water Conservation Fund projects to improve parks.
The city of Raceland is in line to receive $87,500 to renovate the Raceland City Park, according to a news release from the office of Gov. Andy Beshear.
The money will go toward adding 12 outdoor light posts, 400 square yards of pout in crumb rubber surfacing and to buy and install four pieces of accessible playground equipment, according to the release. It includes a play structure, a swing set, a seesaw and a merry-go-round.
Meanwhile, the city of Grayson is in line to receive $187,500 to upgrade the Grayson Sports Complex.
The project includes the addition of a sensory garden with handicap-accessible equipment.
It also includes construction of an overhead shade structure to the existing park amphitheater.
Another part of the project calls for construction of a walking bridge for a creek crossing two adjoining trails. The bridge will connect the two trails to provide a one-mile trail, according to the release.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.