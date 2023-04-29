The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

RACELAND, Ky. — Two local communities in northeastern Kentucky are among 37 across the Bluegrass to share nearly $4 million in federal Land and Water Conservation Fund projects to improve parks.

The city of Raceland is in line to receive $87,500 to renovate the Raceland City Park, according to a news release from the office of Gov. Andy Beshear.

