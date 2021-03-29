ASHLAND — Ashland and two Greenup County communities have been awarded funds to improve parks or outdoor spaces across Kentucky, according to the office of Gov. Andy Beshear.
Ashland will receive $175,000 in Land and Water Conservation Funds to build an inclusive playground in the city’s Central Park.
Amber Berry, city parks and recreation superintendent, worked with the FIVCO Area Development District to apply for the matching grant.
The playground equipment and surrounding area will be Americans with Disabilities Act compliant and be interactive, according to Michelle Grubb, city public information director.
“We are very excited to be able to add the Phase 3 playground to Central Park,” said City Manager Mike Graese. “We also really appreciated the teamwork” from city staff, FIVCO and the state for making this project a reality.
“We believe every child deserves the right to enjoy our park and play,” said Mayor Matt Perkins.
Meanwhile, Flatwoods was awarded $82,802 to upgrade the city pool complex with new cleaning technology, patch work and two coats of epoxy.
Racing lines also will be added along with including improvements to the kiddie pool, fencing gates and an Americans with Disabilities Act accessible pool lift, according to the release from Beshear’s office.
The city of Raceland will use $71,448 to add pour in place rubber to build ADA accessible trails from the school to the playground and to add playground equipment, according to the release.
Floyd County, meanwhile, will receive $44,071 to build a community shelter with picnic tables, make playground improvements and build a parking lot.