HUNTINGTON — The number of minorities staffed on Huntington and Cabell County law enforcement agencies is fewer than the national average.
Karl Colder, who was hired as Huntington’s police chief earlier this year, said he hopes he will be able to increase the number of minorities on staff by tapping into new resources.
Cabell County Sheriff Chuck Zerkle has made headway during his tenure, but said his department has trouble finding deputies in general, not just minority applicants.
Both hope to see numbers increase over time.
Below national levels
Law Enforcement Management and Administrative Statistics (LEMAS) data for the year 2016 shows that a city of Huntington’s size averages about 77% of police officers being white, 7.5% of whom are female; 7% each for Black and Hispanic; and 1% female.
According to the 2020 census, 91% of Cabell County residents are white.
The Huntington Police Department counts four Black officers and three women among its 94 current sworn-in police officers. The Cabell County Sheriff’s Department recently hired its first woman deputy in 38 years. She is also biracial, Zerkle said. At least one other deputy is Black, and another Black deputy retired earlier this year. The security team under the sheriff’s department also staffs three officers who are minorities, progress made under Zerkle.
LEMAS statistics for the year 2016, the most up-to-date data released in 2019, said for a city with a population of 10,000 to 49,999 — the size of Huntington — 89.1% of chiefs were white, 5% Black and 3.5% Hispanic. The percentages stay about the same for intermediate supervisors and first-line supervisors.
This fall, Huntington added to the Black percentage by hiring its first Black police chief.
New outlook
In recent years, the city of Huntington has touted itself as a place that is open to all regardless of gender, sexual orientation or race. Now community leaders in prominent roles are starting to reflect that, such as Jan Rader, the city’s first female fire chief, and Charles Huff, Marshall University’s first Black head football coach.
“I think that’s more important than anything because of the issues that we’ve faced in the last two years in terms of the systemic racism in law enforcement and all the things that you have to deal with,” Colder said in an interview in October after his appointment. “This is a big thing.”
There’s still work to be done to get there, however.
Colder said he wants to see young, aspiring African Americans embark on a career in law enforcement.
“And we need people like me to do that,” he said. “It’s very hard, knowing how difficult this role can be, to say, ‘Well, I don’t want to deal with that.’ But when you’re really passionate about policing, you really want to display that and be a role model for young people to say this is a wonderful career that they can all do. I think it’s truly — the history part of it — is really important.”
Colder said he hopes his face will help bring more minorities to the local police force, which — like others in the country — faces problems of not only filling empty positions but also filling them with faces that reflect the community the force serves. At the same time, he said, he wants to make sure the department has qualified police officers to serve those roles.
“You want to display the face of the country. I mean, this is what our country’s made of; this is what we’ve been built on. And so our police departments have to display that,” he said. “And I think that’s important that we do.”
Staffing issues Zerkle said any lack of diversity does not come from lack of trying. He said he has tried for five years. He’s gone to groups to encourage minorities to apply, but few people want to be a police officer anymore.
He said years ago the West Virginia State Police, where he previously worked, would have hundreds apply for each testing date, but those numbers are now only a few dozen.
“I interview and I search out the best people, and if it works out with their minority status, then it’s amazing,” he said. “If it doesn’t work out, it doesn’t work out, but we are always out there actively recruiting the minority community, trying to find people that want to do what we do.”
Zerkle said a number of Cabell County’s deputies apply after serving in the military. Law enforcement itself is a paramilitary organization, which follows a military rank structure, among other things. A lot of people today don’t like to conform to that, he said.
“I think it’s a cultural thing. I think it’s the media — part of it. I think they feed off some of this stuff,” he said. “I think we are blessed in Cabell County. We have a great relationship with our minority organizations.”
Future recruitment
Colder has new ideas for Huntington’s recruitment effort.
He said there are a number of approaches the department can take, including tapping into the National Organization of Black Law Enforcement Executives and colleges, sororities and fraternities in African American communities that can help with recruitment.
He said it doesn’t stop in the Black community, though, adding he wants to bring the same representation from the Latino, Asian and other communities to policing in Huntington.
“You have to be culturally adroit to everything,” he said. “I think it’s important that you understand other cultures. Whether you’re a white police officer, Black police officer, Latino, you have to understand your community and you have to understand the customs of your community.”
HPD has a recruitment website where potential applicants can apply and review resources and benefits about testing at hpdwv.com/recruit.
Zerkle said he believes the sheriff’s department will host testing in early 2022. Applications can be picked up at the Cabell County Sheriff’s Office.