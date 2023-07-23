The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

HUNTINGTON — Huntington and Cabell County emergency responders will receive several million dollars’ worth of federal money for new equipment and staffing.

The appropriation comes through the Fiscal Year 2024 commerce, justice, science and related agencies funding bill, which is one of many funding bills that will be voted on by the full Senate later this year. The funding was secured by Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., who serves on the Senate Appropriations Committee along with fellow West Virginia Sen. Shelley Moore Capito, R-W.Va.

