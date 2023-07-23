Members of Huntington’s Crisis Intervention Team Eddie Prichard, Randy Spears, Chancey Gee, Courtney Ewing and Katelynn Partlow are shown at work in downtown Huntington. The CIT responds to incidents regarding homelessness and mental health.
Crisis Intervention Team members Courtney Ewing and Chancey Gee interact with people in Huntington. The team, which responds to incidents regarding homelessness and mental health, has received federal funding to expand.
Courtesy of Michael Valentine
Courtesy of Michael Valentine
Courtney Ewing, Chancey Gee and Katelynn Partlow are members of Huntington’s Crisis Intervention Team, which will use federal funding to hire two additional mental health workers.
HUNTINGTON — Huntington and Cabell County emergency responders will receive several million dollars’ worth of federal money for new equipment and staffing.
The appropriation comes through the Fiscal Year 2024 commerce, justice, science and related agencies funding bill, which is one of many funding bills that will be voted on by the full Senate later this year. The funding was secured by Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., who serves on the Senate Appropriations Committee along with fellow West Virginia Sen. Shelley Moore Capito, R-W.Va.
